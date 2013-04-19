Gallery: Peloton previews La Redoute

Image 1 of 28 Garmin-Sharp's Daniel Martin on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 BMC's Marcus Burghardt and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 RadioShack follows GreenEdge up La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 Cofidis tests out the climbing legs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Astana previews La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Liege-Bastogne-Liege: it's that way. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 A plaque marks the decisive climb of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 Lotto Belisol heads up La Redoute in training (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 BMC tests the climb with world champion Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Cannondale will line up with Moreno Moser as an outside contender (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Nicolas Roche and Oliver Zaugg (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) gets ready for Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 RadioShack-Leopard previews La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Orica-GreenEdge gets a feel for La Redoute in training (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Lampre-Merida provides a neon bright spot on a grey day on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Lotto Belisol trains for Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 BMC is hoping to get Philippe Gilbert another win in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Team Sky stays together on La Redoute in training (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quickstep mixes it up on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 Some locals mixed in with the Cannondale team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 Ryder Hesjedal looking strong on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Garmin-Sharp tackles La Redoute in training (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 Euskaltel-Euskadi on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 Movistar and Katusha climb La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 Alajendro Valverde is raced to the top by journalist Davide Cassani (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 AG2R La Mondiale has a race favourite in Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 The bovines judge the form of the RadioShack-Leopard riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Spring Classics wrap up with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, and the riders who will toe the line in La Doyenne stretched their legs on one of the most decisive climbs of the race, La Redoute, in training today.

The storied ascent has been the site of many race-winning attacks, and it's quite possible that one of the gentlemen pictured in our gallery felt a special lightness - the perfect blend of fitness and freshness - that will propel them to victory here on Sunday.

Can you tell from these photos who is feeling tranquillo and who might be concerned that they won't be able to follow the moves when the hammer drops?