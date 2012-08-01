Gallery: Great Britain and Australia Olympic track training

Image 1 of 33 Jess Varnish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 33 Great Britain will look to defend their track pursuit gold (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 33 Five riders will compete for a place in the four-man Great Britain team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 33 Great Britain will look to defend their track pursuit gold (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 33 The Great Britain pursuit team on their home turf (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 33 The Australians turned up in London looking for revenge after Beijing (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 33 Sarah Hammer gets ready for a training session on the track (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 33 Mei Yo Hsiao (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 33 Riders from all nationalities share the London Olympic velodrome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 33 Australia boast a strong women's pursuit team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 33 The Colombian team pursuit squad (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 33 Sarah Hammer (USA) is a top favourite for the Omnium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 33 Australia's women's team pursuit squad in action (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 33 Shane Perkins (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 33 A track rider from Chile trains on the banking of the London velodrome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 33 Andy Tennant leads Ed Clancy in training (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 33 Great Britain will look to defend their track pursuit gold (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 33 Australia's track team for London 2012 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 33 The Dutch pursuit team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 33 Spain's men's pursuit team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 33 Kenny and Hoy after their training session (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 33 Kenny and Hoy carry out sprint training together but only Kenny will race in the event (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 33 Kenny and Hoy carry out sprint training together but only Kenny will race in the event (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 33 Sir Chris Hoy (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 33 Kenny leads Hoy around the London velodrome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 33 The Danish team pursuit squad (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 33 The Korean pursuit team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 33 Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 33 Dani King (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 33 Great Britain will have to beat competition from a number of nations in order to retain their team pursuit gold from Beijing (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 33 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) follows his team through a training session (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 33 The Danish track team cooling down (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 33 The Belgian pursuit team in action (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

While in the midst of the road events at the London 2012 Olympics the track riders have used the last few days to familiarise themselves with the Olympic velodrome. Opened earlier this year for a round of the UCI Track World Cup, the venue has now turned into the base for the track riders competing in this year’s Games.

The track schedule begins Thursday with men’s Team Pursuit qualifying and the men’s and women’s Team Sprint Final. With five track days in total and a set of medals to be won, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, France and Russia will be looking to usurp Great Britain’s dominance from four years ago in Beijing.

On Tuesday a number of nations used the velodrome for one of their final training sessions. The British were out in force with the team pursuiters and sprint team on the boards. The Australian contingent were also out as the track prepares to take centre stage from Thursday.

