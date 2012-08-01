Gallery: Great Britain and Australia Olympic track training

While in the midst of the road events at the London 2012 Olympics the track riders have used the last few days to familiarise themselves with the Olympic velodrome. Opened earlier this year for a round of the UCI Track World Cup, the venue has now turned into the base for the track riders competing in this year’s Games.
The track schedule begins Thursday with men’s Team Pursuit qualifying and the men’s and women’s Team Sprint Final. With five track days in total and a set of medals to be won, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, France and Russia will be looking to usurp Great Britain’s dominance from four years ago in Beijing.
On Tuesday a number of nations used the velodrome for one of their final training sessions. The British were out in force with the team pursuiters and sprint team on the boards. The Australian contingent were also out as the track prepares to take centre stage from Thursday.
