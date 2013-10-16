Trending

Gallery: Familiar formula for 2013 Superprestige

Cyclo-cross series gets underway in Zonhoven

Image 1 of 36

The sun sets on the Superprestige

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Tom Meeusen airs it out in Ruddervoorde.

(Image credit: Lorenz Deschuyttere/FotoLorenz.be)
Image 3 of 36

Sven Nys won his 60th Superprestige race in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

The Superprestige Diegem was held in the dark in 2011

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

The late season 'cross races are frequently the coldest

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

It was snowy for the Superprestige Hoogstraten in 2012

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

The bunch lined out in Ruddervoorde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Belgian champion Sven Nys in Ruddervoorde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

The days grow shorter, and the light is low and golden as Niels Albert and Sven Nys battle in Zonhoven

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Niels Albert in his world championship stripes at Zonhoven

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Zonhoven offers varied terrain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

The Superprestige races pack the crowds in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Niels Albert powers over the hill in Hamme Zogge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Hamme Zogge attracts large crowds for the Superprestige

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

The stairs are a decisive point in the race in Hamme Zogge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

Sven Nys proved best in the mud of Asper-Gavere in 2012

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

Sven Nys tackles the Hoogstraten Superprestige

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Mechanics work overtime on cleaning bikes in the Supeprestige

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Crowds come out by the tens of thousands for the Superprestige

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Sven Nys has 60 career Superprestige wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Sven Nys in the dunes of Zonhoven

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Niels Albert came to grief in the sand pit at Ruddervoorde last year.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 36

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) takes his 56th Superprestige win in Ruddervoorde in 2012

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 36

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the deep Zonhoven sand

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 36

Huge crowds turned out in Zonhoven for the second round of the Superprestige series

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 36

A year after a serious crash at the Gavere Superprestige event, Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) soloed to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Belgian Champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Tönissteiner)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 29 of 36

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

The Superprestige Gieten finale was a three-man race between Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) and Sunweb-Revor teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 36

Niels Albert on the way to his fourth straight win in the Diegem Superprestige

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 36

Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team finished in 6th

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 36

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Projob)

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 34 of 36

After winning last week's 'cross on Middelkerke this is the second victory of the season for Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Image 35 of 36

Sven Nys celebrated Superprestige win #60 in Hoogstraten 2013

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 36

The crowds were intense at the Superprestige in Hamme-Zogge

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The 2013-2014 Hansgrohe Superprestige was presented this week with a promise to stick to the formula which has made the eight-race series one of the most prestigious over its 31 year history.

Organiser Etienne Gevaert took a dig at the bpost Bank Trofee, which introduced a time classification and bonus sprints last season, stating, "We do not like innovations. We will not manipulate the races with an intermediate sprint", according to cyclo-cross.info.

The eight-race series gets underway next weekend in Ruddervoorde, then heads to the sand dunes of Zonhoven before moving on to the lung-busting stairs of Hamme-Zogge, the slick off-camber turns of Gavere and on to the only Dutch round in Gieten in November. The holiday race in Diegem takes place on December 29, then the series takes a break until after the world championships with its season closers in Hoogstraten and Middelkerke in February.

There will be course changes to the rounds in Gieten and Diegem. The race in the Netherlands will move to its previous location along the Nyslootsweg, ensuring a sandy course, while the organisers' attempts to create and indoor course in Hoogstraten wasn't approved by the UCI, so the course will be a flat ride through the meadow.

Expect world champion Sven Nys to battle for his 13th overall series victory. The Belgian won his 60th Superprestige race in Hoogstraten earlier this year en route to series win number 12.

There are also series classifications for juniors and U23 men, but no series overall for women.

2013-2014 Hansgrohe Superprestige
October 27, 2013: Ruddervoorde
November 3, 2013: Zonhoven
November 10, 2013: Hamme-Zogge
November 17, 2013: Gavere
November 24, 2013: Gieten
December 29, 2013: Diegem
February 9, 2014: Hoogstraten
February 15, 2014: Middelkerke

 

 