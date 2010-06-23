Canaan Mountain Bike Festival set for weekend

Mountain bikers will converge in Canaan for the Canaan Mountain Bike Festival on June 25-27, 2010. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Canaan Mountain Bike Festival will return to Davis, West Virginia, for its second running on June 25-27.

The festival will open with a women's day-long riding tour and skills clinic led by retired pro Sue Haywood. It will leave from Blackwater Bikes at 10:00 am and go through the Canaan Valley Institute's property over a mix of open grassy meadows, wooded singletrack and the famous "moon rock". This is geared towards the intermediate rider who wants to try more technical terrain in a fun, supportive atmosphere.

On Saturday, group trail rides ranging from nice and easy to hardcore will start out of Blackwater Bikes. Donations of $20 suggested, with proceeds to going to Tucker Country Trail Maintenance. Sunday's action will feature trail maintenance led by the Tucker County Trails Club, a family and kids ride and a Bike Hash.

A trail club benefit party, live music and an art show are also on tap.

The festival is happing, sun or mud.

Davis, West Virginia, is well known for hosting the 24 hours of Canaan before the event later moved to Snowshoe and then Big Bear, West Virginia.

