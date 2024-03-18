A Pinarello Dogma gifted to the pope by Egan Bernal is up for auction

A Pinarello Dogma F12 that Egan Bernal gifted to Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican in June 2021 is currently up for auction on Catawiki, a site for auctioning special objects.

Bernal gifted Pope Francis the special Pinarello Dogma F12 during a meeting in 2021. The special blue and white colour scheme was based on the flag of Argentina, the Pope's native country.

Bernal, a Roman Catholic, described meeting the Pope as a "unique" experience and "the most beautiful I’ve had in my life."

Speaking at the time, Bernal said of his meeting with the Pope, "This was a thousand times more stressful [than a Grand Tour]," Bernal said. "I didn't know what to say to him. I had some words prepared, but I was very nervous, although once we started talking, it became easier."

The custom Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Catawicki)

The Dogma F12 features a blue and white colour scheme in a nod to the Pope's native Argentina. It also features some custom flourishes, like the Pope's coat of arms on the top tube.

The bike features a mechanical Ultegra, not a Dura-Ace groupset and Vision wheels. We assume as a purely ceremonial bike, a full Dura-Ace di2 groupset and wheel package wasn't really required.

This isn't the first bike gifted to a pope by a cyclist, and we covered the special edition Specialized Venge Peter Sagan gifted to the Pontiff in 2018. Sagan, the then-reigning World Road Race Champion, said Pope Francis was "cool."

That Specialized bike was also auctioned off a few years later in 2020, with the funds from the sale going to COVID-19-hit areas in Italy

Catawiki says the bike itself has an estimated worth of 20-30,000 euros. The current high bid sits at €2,200 The online auction started on the 15th of March and runs through to Sunday the 24th of March 7:01PM CET if you fancy treating yourself to a rather special machine.