10 riders to watch at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem - Video

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 A joyous Arnaud Démare after winning Milan San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This Easter weekend is a special treat for cycling fans with the double header of the E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem WorldTour races taking place on Friday and Sunday.





Fabian Cancellara is in the midst of his final classics campaign and with four wins to his name in 2016 already. He will be hungry for a win on his favourite terrain. Tom Boonen has won both E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem in the past but his form is somewhat unknown but with Fernando Gaviria and Niki Terpstra, Etixx-Quick Step have several cards to play and will be expecting to win.

BMC'S Greg Van Avermaet is an early contender for rider of the season and has found the winning edge in 2016. Will he continue it this weekend?

Watch the video below for the full list of our riders to watch at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem and let us know who you think will win in the comments below.

