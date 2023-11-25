20 under 20: The best cheap Black Friday bike deals as we find them

One thing we've noticed this year, not just for the Black Friday weekend, is that people have less to spend. The rising cost of living is hitting us all, and so with that in mind, in addition to our main Black Friday Bike Deals hub, we've also pulled together this list of the best deals from the budget end of the spectrum. Everything on this page is either under $20 or £20, depending on which side of the pond you're on.

The issue with the budget end of the spectrum is that there is an awful lot of crap to sort through. Nobody likes to waste money, so I've applied a very simple filter. As well as being under $20/£20, everything here is something I'd be happy if I pulled it out of my stocking on Christmas morning. There are plenty of things here I've used myself too.

In addition to the 20 handpicked deals, there is also a live section at the bottom of the page, into which I'll drop anything new that crops up in the right price bracket.

Black Friday: Quick deals

Quick deals USA

🛞$5 for the best tyre levers on the market

🌧 Rainproof essentials case under $17

🔒 Perfect cafe lock under $20

🧣 Merino neck warmer for $10

🧦 Brilliant summer socks for $4

Quick deals UK

🔒 £13 Hiplok Z cafe lock

🧣 £9 Merino Neck Warmer

🧦 £6.50 for the best winter cycling socks

🚴 £15 Turbo Trainer

🎧 £20 JLab Wireless Headphones

20 deals under $20

Muc-Off Tyre Levers: $5.85 at Competitive Cyclist

54% off - These are the best tyre levers. That's it; that's all there is to say. They're the only ones I take out with me or use in my home workshop.

Kryptonite Cable: $7.46 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - No good on its own, but in conjunction with one of the best bike locks it is certainly helpful in securing your wheels. I use mine all the time with a solid U-Lock.

OneUp Gear Straps: $14 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - Perfect for bikepacking, or just general use. A little bit stretchy, super adjustable, and mega durable. I've got a stash of seven or eight similar straps and I'm forever finding new ways to lash things to other things in a pinch. Sold as a pair, and you can daisy-chain them.

Lezyne CO2 Inflator: $14.99 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - I tested this as part of my group test of the best CO2 inflators. Fast, neat, small, and easy to use to get you going again swiftly in the event of a puncture.

Muc-Off Tyre Rainproof Essentials Case: $16.25 at Competitive Cyclist

35% off - Perfect for putting your phone in, along with a bit of cash, a few cards, and maybe an emergency gel. Keeps everything secure and out of the rain while stowed away in your jersey pockets,

Chrome Bar Bag: $18 at Competitive Cyclist

40% off - For under $20 you're getting a bag that can be used as a bar bag, a frame bag, and a hip pack, all with Chrome's excellent build quality. Already low on stock though, so don't delay.

PDW Rattlesnake Bottle Cage: $20 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - Most bottle cages are pretty boring to look at, but this one is neatly designed to resemble a rattlesnake to bring a bit of character to your ride. As it's a side loading cage it's also excellent for smaller bikes and is available in both right- and left-handed versions.

dhb Leg Warmers: $19 at Wiggle

32% off - For under $20 you can extend your comfortable riding into the colder months. I've used these as a warm-up pair for cyclocross racing for a good few seasons, and while they aren't as good as premium offerings they are more than adequate for occasional use, and were more than deserving of a spot in my guide to the best cycling leg warmers.

DeFeet Knitted Gloves: $20.99 at Wiggle

34% off - OK, forgive me a 99-cent overshoot here...I hate clammy hands, so I tend to use lighter-weight gloves throughout the winter. These knitted ones from DeFeet are cheap, visible for hand signalling, and have touchscreen compatibility thanks to the use of conductive threads in the weave.

Restrap Fast Straps: $17.99 at Wiggle

If you're of a bikepacking persuasion then the ability to strap random objects to your bike with ease is invaluable. These Fast Straps from Restrap are infinitely adjustable durable and have a little bit of stretch in them so you can really cinch things up good and tight. Sold as a pair.

HipLok Z Lok: $17.49 at Wiggle

34% off - A perfect cafe companion; the Z Lok from Hiplok uses a simple three-digit combination to secure your bike with what is effectively a steel cable tie. It's never going to keep your bike safe if it's unattended, but for keeping it secure while it's within eyesight as you sip a flat white it's invaluable.

Knog Oi Bell: $17.49 at Wiggle

27% off - Discounts vary depending on which finish and size you need, but all are still under $20. Having a bell is not always the coolest thing to have, but it certainly is useful, and the Knog Oi is the lowest profile bell on the market thanks to a great bit of design.

dhb Merino Neck Tube: $9.99 at Wiggle

64% off - A basic neck warmer is one thing, but a merino one is a cut above. Warmer, softer, and made of natural fibres. Both the black and the grey are on offer.

Eco Yoga Mat: $13 at Wiggle

75% off - Because I'm now in my 30's and need to stretch four or five times a day to function, a yoga mat is part of my post-ride routine. This one is dead cheap, made of eco-friendly materials, and available in three colours.

dhb Windslam Neck Tube: $8 at Wiggle

38% off - The problem with basic neck warmers is that they funnel your hot breath up and over your cold glasses, meaning they tend to steam up if you wear them over your nose and mouth. This neck warmer has a mesh section at the front to help mitigate this - I've used similar things from other brands and it really does help.

dhb Merino Socks: $8 at Wiggle

50% off - These were my favourite of all the winter cycling socks I tested for my best winter cycling socks guide. Warm, comfy, not bulky, and now even cheaper.

JLab Go Air Headphones: $17.49 at Amazon

42% off - Tiny, but mighty. I used their larger, non 'air' version for a while, and while they may not be the absolute best in terms of sound quality, they are a decent set for the money, with decent battery life and wireless controls.

Clif Blocks Energy Chews: $14.48 at Amazon

These little caffeinated chewy blocks are perfect for a little pick-me-up. Each block is equivalent to about 1/2 an espresso, so I always used to pop two just before a race, and kept a tube in my jersey on big rides in case of emergency. Sold in a pack of 3.

dhb Aeron Socks: $4 at Wiggle

68% off - I rated these as the best value cycling socks at full price in my guide to the best cycling socks, so for three quid it's an absolute no-brainer. The discount does vary depending on colour and size, but all are under $13.

Rapha Cap II: $11.96 at Rapha

60% off - Every cyclist needs at least one cap in their wardrobe. They keep the sun out of your eyes, and the rain too in bad weather, but mostly they just look fly when you pop it on at the cafe with just the right amount of luft. Don't forget the discount code!

20 deals under £20

Endura Neoprene Gloves: £9.99 at Cycle Store

69% off - To some degree all neoprene cycling gloves are created equal. I've used mine for years and years through many harsh winters. The theory is that, just like a wetsuit, while your hands may get wet, they will stay warm. For a tenner you can't really go wrong.

dhb Leg Warmers: £16.50 at Wiggle

31% off - For under £20 you can extend your comfortable riding into the colder months. I've used these as a warm-up pair for cyclocross racing for a good few seasons, and while they aren't as good as premium offerings they are more than adequate for occasional use, and were more than deserving of a spot in my guide to the best cycling leg warmers.

Muc-Off Tool Bottle £10 at Wiggle

17% off - A tool bottle comes with me on all my rides, within which lives a multi-tool, tyre levers, a mini pump, and tubeless repair plugs. That way I can just swap it from bike to bike without having to faff around with a saddle bag or fill my jersey pockets with things other than snacks.

DeFeet Knitted Gloves: £17.99 at Wiggle

31% off - I hate clammy hands, so I tend to use lighter weight gloves throughout the winter. These knitted ones from DeFeet are cheap, visible for hand signalling, and have touchscreen compatibility thanks to the use of conductive threads in the weave.

LifeLine Turbo Trainer: £14.99 at Wiggle

85% off - It's not a smart trainer, but with a bit of effort you can create the cheapest ever Zwift setup. I used a dumb magnetic trainer for years for training and if you're not dead set on having the most realistic ride experience then theyre perfectly adequate, and able to provide decent fitness gains. Plus... it's fifteen quid for a turbo trainer?!

Restrap Fast Straps: £10 at Wiggle

17% off - If you're of a bikepacking persuasion then the ability to strap random objects to your bike with eas is invaluable. These Fast Straps from Restrap are infinitely adjustable durable and have a little bit of stretch in them so you can really cinch things up good and tight. Sold as a pair, so that's only a fiver each.

HipLok Z Lok: £13 at Wiggle

35% off - A perfect cafe companion; the Z Lok from Hiplok uses a simple three digit combination to secure your bike with what is effectively a steel cable tie. It's never going to keep your bike safe if it's unattended, but for keeping it secure while it's within eyesight as you sip a flat white it's invaluable.

Knog Oi Bell: £13 at Wiggle

23% off - Discounts vary depending on which finish and size you need, but all are still under £20. Having a bell is not always the coolest thing to have, but they certainly are useful, and the Knog Oi is the lowest profile bell on the market thanks to a great bit of design.

CatEye Bar End Lights: £17.99 at Amazon

10% off - Ignore the listing, this definitely isn't the cheapest these have been in the last 30 days - we've seen them on sale for £11, though that deal has sold out. Regardless, I still rate these and have a set on both of my long-term bikes. They replace your bar ends, last for over 100 hours, and make you look a lot wider from behind to approaching cars.

dhb Merino Neck Tube: £9 at Wiggle

59% off - A basic neck warmer is one thing, but a merino one is a cut above. Warmer, softer, and made of natural fibres. Both the black and the grey are on offer.

Eco Yoga Mat: £3 at Wiggle

92% off - Because I'm now in my 30's and need to stretch four or five times a day to function, a yoga mat is part of my post-ride routine. This one is dead cheap, made of eco-friendly materials, and available in three colours.

dhb Windslam Neck Tube: £6 at Wiggle

40% off - The problem with basic neck warmers is that they funnel your hot breath up and over your cold glasses, meaning they tend to steam up if you wear it over your nose and mouth. This neck warner has a mesh section at the front to help mitigate this - I've used similar things from other brands and it really does help.

dhb Merino Socks: £6.50 at Wiggle

50% off - These were my favourite of all the winter cycling socks I tested for my best winter cycling socks guide. Warm, comfy, not bulky, and now even cheaper.

Universal Colours Tie-Dye Socks: £15 at Sigma Sports

40% off - Every cyclist loves posh socks; it's a pretty universal truth. These tie-dye ones from Universal colours are definitely posh socks. My girlfriend has a set and I am always a bit jealous...

JLab Go Air Headphones: £19.99 at Amazon

33% off - Tiny, but mighty. I used their larger, non 'air' version for a while, and while they may not be the absolute best in terms of sound quality, they are a decent set for the money, with decent battery life and wireless controls.

Clif Blocks Energy Chews: £9.99 at Amazon

5% off - These little caffeinated chewy blocks are perfect for a little pick-me-up. Each block is equivalent to about 1/2 an espresso, so I always used to pop two just before a race, and kept a tube in my jersey on big rides in case of emergency. Sold in a pack of 3.

SIS Hydration Tabs: £17.59 at Amazon

20% off - Swapping plain water for electrolytes is a great way to help stave off cramp while riding in hot weather. Simply pop a tab into your bottle before heading out. I've been using these for years, and lemon is the least offensive flavour of the bunch.

SIS Energy Gels: £13.15 at Amazon

27% off - I'm not a gel man, but plenty of riders swear by them. Slip a couple into your jersey for a quick hit of carbohydrates while on the go. If it's good enough for Team Ineos it's probably good enough for you and I.

dhb Aeron Socks: £3 at Wiggle

70% off - I rated these as the best value cycling socks at full price in my guide to the best cycling socks, so for three quid it's an absolute no-brainer. The discount does vary depending on colour and size, but all are under 10 quid.