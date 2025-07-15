Sponsored by Van Rysel

Win a Van Rysel RCR Pro bike, as ridden by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour de France

A chance to win the Van Rysel RCR Pro, complete in Tour de France-ready spec, with Shimano Dura-Ace, Deda VR RCR cockpit and Swiss Side Hadron² ULT 500 carbon wheels

Four Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale riders riding the Van Rysel RCR
(Image credit: Van Rysel / Decathlon)

It’s hard not to get inspired by the Tour de France. It’s the pinnacle of our sport. It’s beautiful, cruel, magnificent, and year after year, it serves up an ever more rapidly advancing arms race of the hottest bike tech on the planet.

The pros we all idolise get the best of the best, the real cream of the crop, but that doesn’t mean we mere mortals have to just stand by and watch. Today, Van Rysel, the bike sponsor of French superteam and star of Netflix’s Tour de France Unchained, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, is launching a competition where you can win a top-tier RCR Pro Team Edition bike, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Swiss Side Hadron2 carbon wheels.

