Trending

Olympic women's road race start list

Preliminary starters as of July 23, 2012

 

#Rider Name (Country)
1Shara Gillow (Australia)
2Chloe Hosking (Australia)
3Amanda Spratt (Australia)
4Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
5Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
6Liesbeth De Vocht (Belgium)
7Ludivine Henrion (Belgium)
8Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)
9Janildes Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
10Clemilda Fernandez Silva (Brazil)
11Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Brazil)
12Clara Hughes (Canada)
13Joëlle Numainville (Canada)
14Denise Ramsden (Canada)
15Paola Munoz (Chile)
16Xin Liu (China)
17Yumari Gonzalez Valdinieso (Cuba)
18Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)
19Grete Treier (Estonia)
20Pia Sundstedt (Finland)
21Aude Biannic (France)
22Audrey Cordon (France)
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
24Judith Arndt (Germany)
25Claudia Häusler (Germany)
26Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany)
27Trixi Worrack (Germany)
28Elisabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
29Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
30Lucy Martin (Great Britain)
31Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
32Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
33Yiu Wong Wan (Hong Kong)
34Monia Baccaille (Italy)
35Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
36Noemi Cantele (Italy)
37Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
38Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
39Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
40Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
41Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
42Loes Gunnewijk (Netherlands)
43Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
44Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
45Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
46Linda Melanie Villumsen (New Zealand)
47Emilie Moberg (Norway)
48Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
49Tatiana Antoshina (Russia)
50Larisa Pankova (Russia)
51Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)
52Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
53Robyn De Groot (South Africa)
54Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)
55Joanna Van De Winkel (South Africa)
56Ah Reum Na (South Korea)
57Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
58Emma Johansson (Sweden)
59Isabelle Söderberg (Sweden)
60Mei Yu Hsiao (Taiwan)
61Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
62Olena Andruk (Ukraine)
63Kristin Armstrong (United States)
64Amber Neben (United States)
65Shelley Olds - Evans (United States)
66Evelyn Stevens (United States)
67Danielys Del Valle Garcia Buitrago (Venezuela)