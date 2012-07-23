Olympic women's road race start list
Preliminary starters as of July 23, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Shara Gillow (Australia)
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Australia)
|4
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|6
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Belgium)
|7
|Ludivine Henrion (Belgium)
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)
|9
|Janildes Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|10
|Clemilda Fernandez Silva (Brazil)
|11
|Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Brazil)
|12
|Clara Hughes (Canada)
|13
|Joëlle Numainville (Canada)
|14
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|15
|Paola Munoz (Chile)
|16
|Xin Liu (China)
|17
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdinieso (Cuba)
|18
|Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)
|19
|Grete Treier (Estonia)
|20
|Pia Sundstedt (Finland)
|21
|Aude Biannic (France)
|22
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|23
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|24
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|25
|Claudia Häusler (Germany)
|26
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany)
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|28
|Elisabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|29
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
|30
|Lucy Martin (Great Britain)
|31
|Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|32
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|33
|Yiu Wong Wan (Hong Kong)
|34
|Monia Baccaille (Italy)
|35
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|36
|Noemi Cantele (Italy)
|37
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|38
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|39
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|40
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|41
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|42
|Loes Gunnewijk (Netherlands)
|43
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|44
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|45
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|46
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (New Zealand)
|47
|Emilie Moberg (Norway)
|48
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|49
|Tatiana Antoshina (Russia)
|50
|Larisa Pankova (Russia)
|51
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)
|52
|Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
|53
|Robyn De Groot (South Africa)
|54
|Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)
|55
|Joanna Van De Winkel (South Africa)
|56
|Ah Reum Na (South Korea)
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|58
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|59
|Isabelle Söderberg (Sweden)
|60
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Taiwan)
|61
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|62
|Olena Andruk (Ukraine)
|63
|Kristin Armstrong (United States)
|64
|Amber Neben (United States)
|65
|Shelley Olds - Evans (United States)
|66
|Evelyn Stevens (United States)
|67
|Danielys Del Valle Garcia Buitrago (Venezuela)
