Giro d'Italia stage 4 start order
May 12, 2010: Savigliano - Cuneo (TTT), 33km
Start order
|1
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|14:50:00
|2
|Colnago CSF Inox
|14:55:00
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|15:00:00
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|15:05:00
|5
|Quick Step
|15:10:00
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15:15:00
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|15:20:00
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15:25:00
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:30:00
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|15:35:00
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15:40:00
|12
|Team Katusha
|15:45:00
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15:50:00
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15:55:00
|15
|Cervelo Test Team
|16:00:00
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|16:05:00
|17
|Rabobank
|16:10:00
|18
|Team Milram
|16:15:00
|19
|Liquigas-Doimo
|16:20:00
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|16:25:00
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|16:30:00
|22
|Astana
|16:35:00
