Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 4 start order

May 12, 2010: Savigliano - Cuneo (TTT), 33km

Start order

1Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne14:50:00
2Colnago CSF Inox14:55:00
3Footon-Servetto15:00:00
4BMC Racing Team15:05:00
5Quick Step15:10:00
6Caisse d'Epargne15:15:00
7Acqua & Sapone15:20:00
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom15:25:00
9AG2R La Mondiale15:30:00
10Androni Giocattoli15:35:00
11Lampre-Farnese Vini15:40:00
12Team Katusha15:45:00
13Sky Professional Cycling Team15:50:00
14Omega Pharma-Lotto15:55:00
15Cervelo Test Team16:00:00
16Garmin - Transitions16:05:00
17Rabobank16:10:00
18Team Milram16:15:00
19Liquigas-Doimo16:20:00
20Team HTC - Columbia16:25:00
21Team Saxo Bank16:30:00
22Astana16:35:00