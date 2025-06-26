Recommended reading

From Mont Ventoux to the Champs-Élysées: 10 iconic Tour de France moments

By published

From emphatic victories and notable firsts to bizarre moments that only the Tour could throw up

Tour de France on Champs-Elysees
(Image credit: ASO/Aurelien Vialatte)

There's no doubt that the Tour de France is the greatest bike race, if not sporting event, on the planet. With its iconic yellow jersey, terrain that is as challenging as it is breathtaking, and fervent French crowds both on the roadside and watching on at home, it is a race like no other.

However, selecting some of the Grand Tour's most iconic moments since its inaugural edition in 1903 is an altogether harder and more contentious undertaking. So much so that even Tadej Pogačar, who is expected to be lighting up the roads in France this July, which UK viewers can watch on TNT Sports and discovery+, didn't even make the cut.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.