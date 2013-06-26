2013 Marathon Worlds start lists
As of June 26, 2013
Start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|2
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|3
|Steffen Thum (Germany)
|4
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
|5
|Adrian Brzozka (Poland)
|6
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|7
|Bartosz Banach (Poland)
|8
|Max Knox (South Africa)
|9
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|10
|Nico Bell (South Africa)
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
|12
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
|13
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|14
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|15
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
|16
|Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
|17
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|18
|Remi Laffont (France)
|19
|Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spain)
|20
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|21
|Sören Nissen (Denmark)
|22
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|23
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spain)
|24
|Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
|25
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|26
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|27
|Xavier Dafflon (Switzerland)
|28
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spain)
|29
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
|30
|Manuel Pliem (Austria)
|31
|David Schöggl (Austria)
|32
|Cristian Cominelli (Italy)
|33
|Christophe Bassons (France)
|34
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|35
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|36
|Calle Friberg (Sweden)
|37
|Charles Keey (South Africa)
|38
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|39
|Florian Willbold (Germany)
|40
|Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
|41
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spain)
|42
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|43
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|44
|Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
|45
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|46
|Christoph Soukup (Austria)
|47
|Roel Paulissen (Belgium)
|48
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|49
|Lourens Luus (South Africa)
|50
|Tom Ettlich (Germany)
|51
|Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)
|52
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chile)
|53
|Darren Lill (South Africa)
|54
|Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
|55
|Erik Kleinhans (South Africa)
|56
|Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
|57
|Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
|58
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|59
|Vincent Arnaud (France)
|60
|Mariusz Marszalek (Poland)
|61
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|62
|Daniel Gathof (Germany)
|63
|Marcus Kaufmann (Germany)
|64
|Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
|65
|Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
|66
|Luca Ronchi (Italy)
|67
|Michael Wiessner (Germany)
|68
|Marzio Deho (Italy)
|69
|Timothy Carleton (Canada)
|70
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombia)
|71
|Frederic Gombert (France)
|72
|Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)
|73
|Valtteri Repo (Finland)
|74
|Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)
|75
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|76
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|77
|Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
|78
|Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
|79
|Michal Bubilek (Czech Republic)
|80
|Jason English (Australia)
|81
|Tomasz Drozdz (Poland)
|82
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|83
|Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
|84
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|85
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|86
|Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
|87
|Aleksander Dorozala (Poland)
|88
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mexico)
|89
|Lars Granberg (Norway)
|90
|Christian Schneidawind (Germany)
|91
|Thibault Sabatier (France)
|92
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|93
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|94
|Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
|95
|Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
|96
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|97
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
|98
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
|99
|Konny Looser (Switzerland)
|100
|Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Argentina)
|101
|Marton Blazso (Hungary)
|102
|Andras Szatmary (Hungary)
|103
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|104
|Pavao Roset (Croatia)
|105
|Michael Broderick (United States Of America)
|106
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|107
|Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
|108
|Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
|109
|Christian Helmig (Luxembourg)
|110
|Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|111
|Ismail Demirkan (Turkey)
|112
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)
|113
|Juan Busso (Argentina)
|114
|Borut Ramsak (Slovenia)
|115
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|116
|Alican Elkatmis (Turkey)
|117
|Pilley Morgan (Australia)
|118
|Georg Koch (Austria)
|119
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
|120
|Vincent Pages (France)
|121
|Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
|122
|Szilard Buruczki (Hungary)
|123
|Samuele Porro (Italy)
|124
|Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
|125
|Juan Antonio Diaz Cuervo (Mexico)
|126
|Justin Price (New Zealand)
|127
|Patryk Piasecki (Poland)
|128
|Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
|129
|Bora Tirki (Turkey)
|130
|Miguel Rondon (Venezuela)
|131
|Diego Arias (Colombia)
|132
|Paul Remy (France)
|133
|Andreas Kleiber (Germany)
|134
|Zsolt Bur (Hungary)
|135
|Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
|136
|Juan Simon Ocana Ortiz (Mexico)
|137
|Pawel Baranek (Poland)
|138
|Fatih Kocak (Turkey)
|139
|Zoltan Vigh (Hungary)
|140
|Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)
|141
|Omer Faruk Kansiz (Turkey)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|2
|Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
|3
|Sophie Giovane (France)
|4
|Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
|5
|Stefanie Hadraschek (Germany)
|6
|Borghild Lovset (Norway)
|7
|Christina Verhas (Austria)
|8
|Esther Süss (Switzerland)
|9
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland)
|10
|Fanny Bourdon (France)
|11
|Ariane Kleinhans (Switzerland)
|12
|Kim Saenen (Belgium)
|13
|Elena Gaddoni (Italy)
|14
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mexico)
|15
|Catherine Hare Willianson (Great Britain)
|16
|Daniela Veronesi (Italy)
|17
|Ana Teresa Wulff (Argentina)
|18
|Veronica Leal Balderas (Mexico)
|19
|Robyn De Groot (South Africa)
|20
|Alice Pirard (Belgium)
|21
|Ann Katrin Hellstern (Germany)
|22
|Inne Gantois (Belgium)
|23
|Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
|24
|Gabriele Stanger (Germany)
|25
|Sandrine Ponsard (France)
|26
|Jennie Stenerhag (Sweden)
|27
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Poland)
|28
|Annette Griner (Germany)
|29
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Norway)
|30
|Alexandra Clement (Switzerland)
|31
|Michele Wittlin (Switzerland)
|32
|Sabine Sommer (Austria)
|33
|Rachel Fenton (Great Britain)
|34
|Kristina Weber (Germany)
|35
|Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Venezuela)
|36
|Almut Grieb (Germany)
|37
|Regina Genser (Germany)
|38
|Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
|39
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|40
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|41
|Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
|42
|Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
|43
|Tereza Hurikova (Czech Republic)
|44
|Mary Mcconneloug (United States Of America)
|45
|Anja Gradl (Germany)
|46
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Russian Federation)
|47
|Milena Landtwing (Switzerland)
|48
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Denmark)
|49
|Andrea Kirsic (Croatia)
|50
|Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic)
|51
|Celina Carpinteiro (Portugal)
|52
|Eszter Dosa (Hungary)
|53
|Irem Aslan (Turkey)
|54
|Emmy Thelberg (Sweden)
|55
|Magdalena Halajczak (Poland)
|56
|Isabelle Klein (Luxembourg)
|57
|Jane Nussli (Great Britain)
|58
|Mailin Franke (Germany)
|59
|Bettina Uhlig (Germany)
|60
|Veronika Cseh (Hungary)
|61
|Kristin Aamodt (Norway)
|62
|Andrea Juhasova (Slovakia)
|63
|Katalin Albert (Hungary)
|64
|Zuzana Juhasova (Slovakia)
|65
|Brigitta Poor (Hungary)
|66
|Anita Orosz (Hungary)
