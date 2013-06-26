Trending

2013 Marathon Worlds start lists

As of June 26, 2013

Start lists

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country)
1Periklis Ilias (Greece)
2Stefan Sahm (Germany)
3Steffen Thum (Germany)
4Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
5Adrian Brzozka (Poland)
6Matthias Leisling (Germany)
7Bartosz Banach (Poland)
8Max Knox (South Africa)
9Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
10Nico Bell (South Africa)
11Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
13Alban Lakata (Austria)
14Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
15Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
16Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
17Jochen Kass (Germany)
18Remi Laffont (France)
19Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spain)
20Frans Claes (Belgium)
21Sören Nissen (Denmark)
22Mirko Celestino (Italy)
23Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spain)
24Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
25Hannes Genze (Germany)
26Robert Mennen (Germany)
27Xavier Dafflon (Switzerland)
28Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spain)
29Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
30Manuel Pliem (Austria)
31David Schöggl (Austria)
32Cristian Cominelli (Italy)
33Christophe Bassons (France)
34Torsten Marx (Germany)
35Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
36Calle Friberg (Sweden)
37Charles Keey (South Africa)
38Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
39Florian Willbold (Germany)
40Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
41Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spain)
42Tony Longo (Italy)
43Tim Bohme (Germany)
44Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
45Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
46Christoph Soukup (Austria)
47Roel Paulissen (Belgium)
48Urs Huber (Switzerland)
49Lourens Luus (South Africa)
50Tom Ettlich (Germany)
51Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)
52Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chile)
53Darren Lill (South Africa)
54Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
55Erik Kleinhans (South Africa)
56Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
57Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
58Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
59Vincent Arnaud (France)
60Mariusz Marszalek (Poland)
61Thomas Dietsch (France)
62Daniel Gathof (Germany)
63Marcus Kaufmann (Germany)
64Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
65Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
66Luca Ronchi (Italy)
67Michael Wiessner (Germany)
68Marzio Deho (Italy)
69Timothy Carleton (Canada)
70Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombia)
71Frederic Gombert (France)
72Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)
73Valtteri Repo (Finland)
74Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)
75Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
76Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
77Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
78Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
79Michal Bubilek (Czech Republic)
80Jason English (Australia)
81Tomasz Drozdz (Poland)
82Karl Platt (Germany)
83Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
84Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
85Michal Lami (Slovakia)
86Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
87Aleksander Dorozala (Poland)
88Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mexico)
89Lars Granberg (Norway)
90Christian Schneidawind (Germany)
91Thibault Sabatier (France)
92Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
93Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
94Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
95Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
96Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
97Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
98Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
99Konny Looser (Switzerland)
100Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Argentina)
101Marton Blazso (Hungary)
102Andras Szatmary (Hungary)
103Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
104Pavao Roset (Croatia)
105Michael Broderick (United States Of America)
106Uwe Hardter (Germany)
107Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
108Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
109Christian Helmig (Luxembourg)
110Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
111Ismail Demirkan (Turkey)
112Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)
113Juan Busso (Argentina)
114Borut Ramsak (Slovenia)
115Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
116Alican Elkatmis (Turkey)
117Pilley Morgan (Australia)
118Georg Koch (Austria)
119Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
120Vincent Pages (France)
121Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
122Szilard Buruczki (Hungary)
123Samuele Porro (Italy)
124Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
125Juan Antonio Diaz Cuervo (Mexico)
126Justin Price (New Zealand)
127Patryk Piasecki (Poland)
128Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
129Bora Tirki (Turkey)
130Miguel Rondon (Venezuela)
131Diego Arias (Colombia)
132Paul Remy (France)
133Andreas Kleiber (Germany)
134Zsolt Bur (Hungary)
135Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
136Juan Simon Ocana Ortiz (Mexico)
137Pawel Baranek (Poland)
138Fatih Kocak (Turkey)
139Zoltan Vigh (Hungary)
140Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)
141Omer Faruk Kansiz (Turkey)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country)
1Annika Langvad (Denmark)
2Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
3Sophie Giovane (France)
4Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
5Stefanie Hadraschek (Germany)
6Borghild Lovset (Norway)
7Christina Verhas (Austria)
8Esther Süss (Switzerland)
9Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland)
10Fanny Bourdon (France)
11Ariane Kleinhans (Switzerland)
12Kim Saenen (Belgium)
13Elena Gaddoni (Italy)
14Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mexico)
15Catherine Hare Willianson (Great Britain)
16Daniela Veronesi (Italy)
17Ana Teresa Wulff (Argentina)
18Veronica Leal Balderas (Mexico)
19Robyn De Groot (South Africa)
20Alice Pirard (Belgium)
21Ann Katrin Hellstern (Germany)
22Inne Gantois (Belgium)
23Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
24Gabriele Stanger (Germany)
25Sandrine Ponsard (France)
26Jennie Stenerhag (Sweden)
27Michalina Ziolkowska (Poland)
28Annette Griner (Germany)
29Hildegunn Hovdenak (Norway)
30Alexandra Clement (Switzerland)
31Michele Wittlin (Switzerland)
32Sabine Sommer (Austria)
33Rachel Fenton (Great Britain)
34Kristina Weber (Germany)
35Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Venezuela)
36Almut Grieb (Germany)
37Regina Genser (Germany)
38Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
39Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
40Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
41Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
42Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
43Tereza Hurikova (Czech Republic)
44Mary Mcconneloug (United States Of America)
45Anja Gradl (Germany)
46Ekateryna Anoshina (Russian Federation)
47Milena Landtwing (Switzerland)
48Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Denmark)
49Andrea Kirsic (Croatia)
50Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic)
51Celina Carpinteiro (Portugal)
52Eszter Dosa (Hungary)
53Irem Aslan (Turkey)
54Emmy Thelberg (Sweden)
55Magdalena Halajczak (Poland)
56Isabelle Klein (Luxembourg)
57Jane Nussli (Great Britain)
58Mailin Franke (Germany)
59Bettina Uhlig (Germany)
60Veronika Cseh (Hungary)
61Kristin Aamodt (Norway)
62Andrea Juhasova (Slovakia)
63Katalin Albert (Hungary)
64Zuzana Juhasova (Slovakia)
65Brigitta Poor (Hungary)
66Anita Orosz (Hungary)