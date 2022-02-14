Rock Cobbler 2022
Racers charged by bull in California gravel race - videoRock Cobbler organiser says riders 'a-OK' in incident that could have been much worse
Peter Stetina and Moriah Wilson dominant at Rock CobblerIll-tempered bull created chaos on northern California course
Rock Cobbler 202212 February 2022 | California
