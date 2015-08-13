Image 1 of 2 2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge map for stage 2 (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge profile for stage 2 (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

The second stage of the Women's USA Pro Challenge begins on Colorado's Front Range in Loveland, taking in the intermediate sprint just 14km into the stage. They will then join up with the men's course on the run into Buckhorn Canyon and take on the climb to Rist Canyon. The ascent is sure to shatter the peloton as it kicks up near the top, but the 20km descent should help riders chase back on. The run-in to the finish is less hilly than the men's stage, and the stronger sprinters should have their day in Fort Collins.