Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 8 Preview
Saturday, May 18, 2019: Tortoreto Lido - Pesaro, 235km
Matt White's Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Preview:
Saturday, May 18, 2019
239km Tortoreto Lido - Pesaro
It’s another long stage but this should end in another sprint. At this point, though, the legs will be starting to hurt, because although we’ve not hit the real mountains, there are only a couple of days that have dropped below 200km. These are big days in the office. On this stage the wind along the coast it shouldn’t be a problem but there could be a slight headwind off the coast.
