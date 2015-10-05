Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 20 preview

Stage map and profile

Ambitious in its scale, stunning in its vistas and probably very cold. Any stage featuring three such climbs as the Vars, Bonette and Lombarda might normally terrify the leaders into stalemate but Mauro Vegni hopes to have reduced that risk by restricting the length to 134km. The 2.3km ramp to Sant’Anna di Vinadio could decide the Giro.

