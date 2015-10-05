Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 2 preview

Stage map and profile

The route is as flat and exposed as you’d expect a stage through the Netherlands to be. But it heads north, west, south, east and north again along the way. If it’s windy, expect time gaps, and at least one favourite to lose a big chunk of time. Either way, it’ll be a bunch or group sprint for the win.

