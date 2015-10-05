Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 19 preview

Climbed only thrice by past Giri, the 2,744m Agnello is a towering behemoth of a mountain road and the highest in this year’s race, its Cima Coppi. The long descent into France might deter would-be attackers on the Agnello’s airless upper reaches but the 2014 Tour stage to Risoul, won by Rafal Majka with Vincenzo Nibali in the yellow jersey, proved that there is enough bite to the stage to leave a nasty mark.