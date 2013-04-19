Stage 6: Mola di Bari – Margherita di Savoia

Distance: 169km

Highest point: 156m

Category: Flat



FOLLOWING THE SCRIPT

The Giro turns for home with a day on the coast. This time we’ll be in Puglia, the ‘bread basket’ of Italy, and will conclude at Margherita di Savoia. There will be breaks – lots of them – but the stakes are quite high today, so it may take a while before the right one sticks. Regardless of these, it will come back together by the seaside. This will be a sure-fire gallop across an area famed for its vast salt flats and thermal springs. Indeed, the finish town of Margherita di Savoia was originally called Saline di Barletta.





Stage 6 map

Stage 6 profile