Giro d'Italia: Stage 20 preview
Stage 20 map and profile
Stage 20: Silandro - Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Auronzo di Cadore)
Distance: 203km
Highest point: 2,304m
Category: High mountain
RIDING INTO HISTORY
Today's antipasti will be Costalunga and San Pellegrino from the (easier) Moena side. It's on the monstrous 15 kilometres of the Passo Giau, however, that the real hurt begins. We can only speculate on the state of the race here but Giau is the real Dolomite deal. Lacking the glamour of Stelvio or Mortirolo, it's still totally unforgiving. The giant Tre Cime di Lavaredo rounds off what promises to be another great day of racing. It's one of the great theatres of cycle sport and a fitting way to conclude the race as a contest.
Stefano Zanatta says: "If the Giro isn't already won, Passo Giau might well determine its outcome. I've seen riders blow spectacularly on it because it's just very, very hard. In principle this is a stage for the likes of Basso, who thrive on monstrous days but, again, it's all about how their bodies react. Of course, it depends on the state of the race but my instinct tells me that this stage, along with Galibier, will be the most important of this year's Giro."
Stage 20 map
Stage 20 profile
