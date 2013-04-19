Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 preview
Stage 1 map and profile
Stage 1: Naples – Naples
Distance: 130km
Highest point: 158m
Category: Flat
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Following 2012’s excursion into the millionaire’s playground of Jutland, this years’ grande partenza will be quintessentially Italian. Though hugely evocative and romantic, Naples was for decades a byword for the financial and social problems of the South. Now it’s being renovated, remodelled and remarketed. Modern, progressive and above all dynamic, it will showcase its new-found optimism with a lightning-fast criterium concluding on its wondrous seafront. The likely outcome? Who else… Cavendish.
Stage 1 map
Stage 1 profile
