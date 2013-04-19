Stage 1: Naples – Naples

Distance: 130km

Highest point: 158m

Category: Flat



NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Following 2012’s excursion into the millionaire’s playground of Jutland, this years’ grande partenza will be quintessentially Italian. Though hugely evocative and romantic, Naples was for decades a byword for the financial and social problems of the South. Now it’s being renovated, remodelled and remarketed. Modern, progressive and above all dynamic, it will showcase its new-found optimism with a lightning-fast criterium concluding on its wondrous seafront. The likely outcome? Who else… Cavendish.





Stage 1 map

Stage 1 profile