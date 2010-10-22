Alba – Parma

A sprinters' benefit

It's day two and already the riders must tackle the joint-second-longest stage of the race, which is equal in distance to the penultimate one. Heading east from Alba, home of some of the world's most expensive white truffles, stage 2 is flat bar a short climb 30km from the finish. The first rider over the top will wear the 2011 Giro's inaugural mountains jersey, but is unlikely to also celebrate the stage win in Parma, which provides a fitting finale given it will be National Bike Day. Cavendish and other sprinters are likely to be prominent, in view of the dearth of opportunities ahead for them.

Details

Distance: 244km

Highest point: 315m

Category: Flat stage

Scarponi says...

"The usual chaos in the morning. All the teams will want to be in the break, so it may take a while for the right one to stick. The last kilometre is technical, so the sprint will be a nervous affair. I'd be surprised if there aren't any crashes."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport