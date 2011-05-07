Live coverage
Giro d'Italia 2011: Stage 1
January 1 - May 29, Venaria Reale, Italy, Road - HIS (Historical Calendar)
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from the Giro d'Italia
Hello and welcome to the TTT from Turin, the setting for the start of the Giro. I'm Daniel Benson, editor of CN and we're really excited to be bringing you live coverage from today's race.
Joining me for the start of the race is Christian Vande Velde from Garmin Cervelo. That's for joining us.
CVV:
You know what it takes to win the TTT at the Giro. You were the first rider to pull on the pink jersey in 2008. What you remember from that day?
CVV:
CVV:
What goes into preparation for a TTT?
And also did you talk about who was going to cross the line first and take the first maglia rosa of the race?
CVV:
CVV:
In a race the Giro this how important is a TTT, for team that have both GC contender and those that have strong TT line up?
CVV:
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 14:30:20
I know you have to shoot off and catch a flight to the US a few minutes, but finally, who are you tipping for today's stage?
CVV:
Thanks for joining us, Christian and good luck at the Tour of California.
CVV:
Now is probably a good time to talk about today's route.
The Giro d'Italia starts its celebration of 150 years since Italian unification with a team time trial around its first capital city, Turin. The 19.3km test isn’t hard in terms of gradient, but there are tight turns where well-drilled squads can make their preparation and team work count. Starting at the Palace of Venaria, the course takes in many renowned landmarks and is similar in length to the TTT that opened 2009’s race in Venice.
Back then, Columbia-Highroad’s victory put Mark Cavendish in the maglia rosa and his team will be contenders again, along with Sky, Liquigas, Garmin-Cervélo and Saxo Bank-SunGard.
Details
Distance: 19.3km
Highest point: 258m
Category: Team time trial
Remember you can send in your tweets to twitter.com/dnlbenson and I'll do my best to post them.
So we've got around 30 mins until the first team, Lotto roll down the start ramp.
Lets bring in our next guest, Mr Daniel Friebe, our european correspondent, former features writer at Pro Cycling magazine...
Here's a full list of the start times:
1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15.50
2 Katusha Team 15.54
3 Pro Team Astana 15.58
4 Androni Giocattoli 16.02
5 Colnago - Csf Inox 16.06
6 Acqua & Sapone 16.10
7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16.14
8 Rabobank Cycling Team 16.18
9 Sky Procycling 16.22
10 Geox - TMC 16.26
11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16.30
12 Saxo Bank Sungard 16.34
13 BMC Racing Team 16.38
14 HTC - Highroad 16.42
15 Team Garmin - Cervelo 16.46
16 Lampre - Isd 16.50
17 Liquigas - Cannondale 16.54
18 Team Leopard - Trek 16.58
19 Ag2R La Mondiale 17.02
20 Quickstep Cycling Team 17.06
21 Vacansoleil - Dcm 17.10
22 Team Radioshack 17.14
23 Movistar Team 17.18
Lotto our first team are about to start, and they're off the Giro has begun
Lotto are first off, not a team you'd exect to do well here. who are you looking out for?
They're already splitting up on some of the corners so they're going full gas. Not expecting a lot from the Beligian outfit though.
Katusha are now in the start house. They've got a fairly strong line up, Rodriguez, their GC contender will of course be looking to stay as close to the likes of Contador and Nibali.
The conditions are almost perfect, with the sun out and little to no wind.
DF:
Add your source here:
Tight turns throughout the first few kms here and Katusha aren't taking too many risks. You can't win the Giro today...... you know the saying....
@TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 14:48:32
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 14:53:09
Liquigas are the favourites, dont you think Dan?
DF:
Katusha are already down to 8 riders. While Astana get their race under way. Roman K their big hope for the pink jersey.
@UCI_Overlord Sat, 7th May 2011 14:56:54
Androni are now under way. Packed with climbers they'll really just try and keep out of trouble and allow Serpa, Sella and co to sit in the wheels and save their energy.
Friebe, is certainly write about Scarponi. He doesn't have a very strong team here so the likes of Liquigas, Saxo and Astana will be looking to distance him.
Interesting, Katusha are four seconds down on Lotto at the 9km check point.
DF on Roman K:
While you're here Dan, is there anything you want to plug?
DF:
And now we welcome Jonathan Vaughters and Michael Creed into the CN blimp. To save time on my fingers - i've just had my nails done - I'm going to call you JV and Creed. Much easier. Welcome!
so first Q. What goes into riding the perfect TTT, ,both from a rider and managers point of view.
Creed: Hopefully you and youre team is all at the same level. That helps for nice even pulls.
JV: The stronger riders must take longer pulls, not faster pulls, or it kills everyone. The weaker guys just barely pop though, but cant lower the speed.
As Katusha come up to the line. Six riders left ....
which is the most complete, or strongest squad for the TTT here?
I have to say HTC looks the best for a short, high speed TTT... I hate to say that, but its true..
Creed: HTC seems the strongest. But i'll go with liquigass for the win
JV:
Creed:
JV:
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Katusha Team 10:09
4.Pro Team Astana 10:13
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Katusha Team 22:03
Susan
Sky in the start house. A good chance of winning today...
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Katusha Team 10:09
4.Pro Team Astana 10:13
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Astana 21:49
3.Katusha Team 22:03
So Astana finish 21:49 and Androni beat them. That's a surprise. Lotto still lead as we turn to Aqua Saponi who are out on the road.
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Katusha Team 10:09
4.Pro Team Astana 10:13
5.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
3.Astana 21:49
4.Katusha Team 22:03
@TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 15:16:55
As Denis Menchov, Sastre and Geox line up at the start. It'll be interesting to see how they go here. A bit like Lampre, they dont really have a strong team but they do have a GC contender in the mix.
Mike: you're back in the US now, and there aren;'t that many US riders here at the Giro. A lot of them are back in the US getting ready for Cali, do you think that race is growing in importance each year?
Creed:
JV: How did you select your Giro team?
JV:
Creed:
JV:
Balancing the leadout train, helping LeMevel in the mountains, and having a good TTT was hard
jonathan
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Rabobank 10:07
4.Katusha Team 10:09
5.Pro Team Astana 10:13
6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
3.Astana 21:49
4.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01
5.Katusha Team 22:03
Colnago and Androni both putting in very strong riders so far today. Sky are looking good so far. Yet to reach the first time check though.
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 15:28:00
creed: and Cali is a race you'll be doing this month. Hows the form?
Creed:
So what are your expectations for the race, do you have any jokers in the pack that people might not yet be looking at?
JV:
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Rabobank 10:07
4.Katusha Team 10:09
5.Pro Team Astana 10:13
6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
3.Astana 21:49
4.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01
5.Katusha Team 22:03
6.Acqua & Sapone 22:06
As Contador's team start the race. They're my pick for the win today.
Creed:
@inrng Sat, 7th May 2011 15:35:16
Thanks for all your tweets that are coming in. They're great.
Geox go through the time check in 8th place. Huge crowds on both sides of the road. Geox still have all nine riders and so do Saxo Bank, who are looking strong.
so guys contador has just started the Giro. Think he should be here, especially in light of the italian pulled due to the Mantova investigation?
Creed:
Thanks. I'll take that as a compliment.
And Rabo move into second place. That's a good ride from them. Lotto, that's right Lotto still lead. Rabo coming in 4 seconds down.
As Saxo Bank come up to the time check ...
INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM
1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03
2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04
3.Rabobank 10:07
4.Katusha Team 10:09
5.Pro Team Astana 10:13
6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Rabobank 21:25
3.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
4.Astana 21:49
5.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01
6.Katusha Team 22:03
7.Acqua & Sapone 22:06
8.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12
Susan
Creed:
JV:
Sky down to 6 riders but they're flying along and close to the finish.
Lovkvist leads them over.
Sky go third. Lotto and Rabo in second.
Saxo still with all their riders and looking good. We didnt get a time check on the though.
Jussi Veikkanen lead Lotto over the line. Could he pull on the first maglia rosa of the race?
Anyone else surprised that Lotto are still leading?
Creed:
Geox lose a rider as Menchov takes a huge turn on the front, they're coming up to the line.
Garmin about to start. How well can they do today JV?
JV:
JV:
Geox go 6th. Not bad but there's still a few strong teams to come.
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Rabobank 21:25
3.Sky 21:36
4.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
5.Astana 21:49
6.Geox-TMC 21.52
7.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01
8.Katusha Team 22:03
9.Acqua & Sapone 22:06
10.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12
For many it was the Giro that really brought Garmin to the attention of world cycling. How important was that ride in 08 and what went into it from your side?
JV:
A few tears?
JV:
ISD or Farnese, whatever they're called these days have just finished.
HTC on the road now too. Big contenders for the win. Pinotti or Cav for pink?
HTC go 14 seconds faster at the time check.
JV:
FINISH, 19.3 km
1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21
2.Rabobank 21:25
3.Sky 21:36
4.Androni Giocattoli 21:39
5.Astana 21:49
6.Geox-TMC 21.52
7.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01
8.Katusha Team 22:03
9.Acqua & Sapone 22:06
10.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06
11.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12
Susan
JV:
Creed:
JV:
And Saxo come over the line and can only manage third.
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 15:47:23
@nygaardbn Sat, 7th May 2011 15:45:53
HTC are taking all sorts of risks on the corners but so far so good. As Leopard Trek set off. Nibali's Liquigas team are already on the road.
JV:
Creed:
BMC finish in 6th.
The big loser so far has to be Igor Anton.
As Liquigas lose their first rider.
JV: back to cali, it's a race growing each year, how do you balance the needs of the US market and that race, with the tradition and size of the Giro when it comes to planning out your season?
As Quick Step start their TT. After Lotto's performance what can the other Belgian team do?
Garmin down to five men as they come to the finish.
They're not going to get the win today....
JV:
Garmin slot into 3rd, for now.
Creed:
JV:
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:05:01
Creed, isnt there a US race announcer that always says you've ridden the Giro or Vuelta, at every race you've done?
Creed:
yeah, rich fries. He thinks i've done the giro. I like thinking I have, so I dont correct him.
Lampre slot into fourth. Scarponi will be happy with that.
Scarponi's team take fouth. Not a bad result for them at all. Think he can really challenge Contador and Nibbles this year?? In fact lets have your top three for the final podium?
Creed:
JV:
Susan
Nibali will be happy with that performance.
@inrng Sat, 7th May 2011 16:19:14
No love for Menchov?
JV:
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:15:25
@rbmoore73 Sat, 7th May 2011 16:21:16
Looking at the results today, who would you mark as the winners, losers in the race for pink?
JV:
@GaborKiss1 Sat, 7th May 2011 15:17:39
@simplicityrd08 Sat, 7th May 2011 15:33:07
Shack and a few other teams still out on the course but all the really strong teams, no disrespect to them or the likes of Vacan, but they're going to have to do something very special to take the first pink jersey of Marco Pinotti's shoulders.
Creed, one thing that's been in the news a lot is the debate on radios. Where do you stand? do you care?
Creed:
JV:
@GaborKiss1 Sat, 7th May 2011 16:30:31
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:27:45
@TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 16:27:35
Shack aren't too far off the time of HTC but they wont take pink... crossing the line in 21:09 and sitting in second place. That's a very good performance from the American team.
Movistar still out on the road.
@Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:35:00
JV:
Creed:
JV:
I went for Saxo. Shows what i know.
JV:
Creed:
JV:
Creed:
JV:
JV:
JV:
So a fine win for HTC, who make it two wins in three years and Marco Pinotti who pulls on the first maglia rosa of the race.
He's blogging for CN throughout the race so keep your eyes peeled for more from him.
Thanks to all our guests today, Vande Velde, Friebe, Vaughters and Creed. We hope you've enjoyed today's coverage.
We'll be back tomorrow for stage 2. See you there!
