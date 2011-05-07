Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from the Giro d'Italia

Hello and welcome to the TTT from Turin, the setting for the start of the Giro. I'm Daniel Benson, editor of CN and we're really excited to be bringing you live coverage from today's race.

Joining me for the start of the race is Christian Vande Velde from Garmin Cervelo. That's for joining us.

CVV: CVV: You're welcome

You know what it takes to win the TTT at the Giro. You were the first rider to pull on the pink jersey in 2008. What you remember from that day?

CVV: It was a big deal for use to be in the race in the first place so we weren’t taking anything for granted and were really looking forward to it. We knew that we had one real big chance, apart from taking stages, and that was the TTT. We prepared for it and we picked the guys for the team in pecking order of who could go fastest in a team time trial and not necessarily who could go well in the mountains or in the overall later on in the race and that actually showed after the first stage.

CVV: It was just one of those days when everything just clicked and we had a good infrastructure. We did our homework and it paid off.

What goes into preparation for a TTT?

And also did you talk about who was going to cross the line first and take the first maglia rosa of the race?

CVV: We talked about it a bit but we didn’t want to risk losing the race by having one guy going over the line first. I took it for the last kilo and pulled us home. Zabriskie still says that he could have passed me but he didn’t want to go to the press conference afterwards.

CVV: I don’t believe him, actually, knowing him enough, I kind of believe him.

In a race the Giro this how important is a TTT, for team that have both GC contender and those that have strong TT line up?

CVV: It’s important to start off on the right foot and show how the team is working cohesively. It’s always nice to start off with a nice result but that said you can have a team that suck in the TTT but who rip your legs off the next day in the mountains. There are some Italian climbing teams that don’t do so well in the TTT today but who will smash people when the road goes upwards.

I'm thinking HTC, SKY and Liquigas in mix (2 Brit related possibilities out of 3!) Oh, and someone will also cock up monumentally on day 1 @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 14:30:20

I know you have to shoot off and catch a flight to the US a few minutes, but finally, who are you tipping for today's stage?

CVV: HTC are the favourites. They’ve got a lot of strong guys for this type of race and they’ll be motivated to do it for Cav. They’ve won it before and they’re one of the best teams.

Thanks for joining us, Christian and good luck at the Tour of California.

CVV: Thanks for having me.

Now is probably a good time to talk about today's route.

The Giro d'Italia starts its celebration of 150 years since Italian unification with a team time trial around its first capital city, Turin. The 19.3km test isn’t hard in terms of gradient, but there are tight turns where well-drilled squads can make their preparation and team work count. Starting at the Palace of Venaria, the course takes in many renowned landmarks and is similar in length to the TTT that opened 2009’s race in Venice.



Back then, Columbia-Highroad’s victory put Mark Cavendish in the maglia rosa and his team will be contenders again, along with Sky, Liquigas, Garmin-Cervélo and Saxo Bank-SunGard.

Details

Distance: 19.3km

Highest point: 258m

Category: Team time trial

So we've got around 30 mins until the first team, Lotto roll down the start ramp.



Lets bring in our next guest, Mr Daniel Friebe, our european correspondent, former features writer at Pro Cycling magazine...

Here's a full list of the start times: 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15.50

2 Katusha Team 15.54

3 Pro Team Astana 15.58

4 Androni Giocattoli 16.02

5 Colnago - Csf Inox 16.06

6 Acqua & Sapone 16.10

7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16.14

8 Rabobank Cycling Team 16.18

9 Sky Procycling 16.22

10 Geox - TMC 16.26

11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16.30

12 Saxo Bank Sungard 16.34

13 BMC Racing Team 16.38

14 HTC - Highroad 16.42

15 Team Garmin - Cervelo 16.46

16 Lampre - Isd 16.50

17 Liquigas - Cannondale 16.54

18 Team Leopard - Trek 16.58

19 Ag2R La Mondiale 17.02

20 Quickstep Cycling Team 17.06

21 Vacansoleil - Dcm 17.10

22 Team Radioshack 17.14

23 Movistar Team 17.18

Lotto our first team are about to start, and they're off the Giro has begun

Lotto are first off, not a team you'd exect to do well here. who are you looking out for?

They're already splitting up on some of the corners so they're going full gas. Not expecting a lot from the Beligian outfit though.

Katusha are now in the start house. They've got a fairly strong line up, Rodriguez, their GC contender will of course be looking to stay as close to the likes of Contador and Nibali.

The conditions are almost perfect, with the sun out and little to no wind.

DF: The usual suspects in team time trials, so HTC, Garmin and Sky. Liquigas have a decent record in team time trials but their line-up isn't exactly star-studded for this Giro. Lots of competent but unsung worker bees.

Add your source here: Am I forgetting someone? Oh, Saxo Bank of course....The guy who has most to lose today is Michele Scarponi

Tight turns throughout the first few kms here and Katusha aren't taking too many risks. You can't win the Giro today...... you know the saying....

Cav rocking the old school Oakley's. @TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 14:48:32

Just seen an Omega Pharma rider having a drink...after 800m @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 14:53:09

Liquigas are the favourites, dont you think Dan?

DF: Liquigas? Yes, well, it's one of those line-ups in which all nine riders have based their season around the Giro, which is never the case in non-Italian teams.

Katusha are already down to 8 riders. While Astana get their race under way. Roman K their big hope for the pink jersey.

@dnlbenson Liquigas will take TTT. Formidable lineup for Green/White. Watch for Salerno's contributions throughout Giro. @UCI_Overlord Sat, 7th May 2011 14:56:54

Androni are now under way. Packed with climbers they'll really just try and keep out of trouble and allow Serpa, Sella and co to sit in the wheels and save their energy.

Friebe, is certainly write about Scarponi. He doesn't have a very strong team here so the likes of Liquigas, Saxo and Astana will be looking to distance him.

Interesting, Katusha are four seconds down on Lotto at the 9km check point.

DF on Roman K: Not sure. He's raced quite sparingly so far this year and hasn't been all that impressive, besides one stage of the Giro del Trentino at Madonna di Campiglio. We'll find out in this Giro whether he's plateaued at a relatively young age. There have been a few prodigiously talented 21 and 22 year olds who have emerged over the past few years, seemed poised to take the world by storm, then not nearly advanced. Kreuziger may be a guy who'll hover around 5th or 10th position in major tours for the rest of his career - or he could yet kick on like NIbali.

While you're here Dan, is there anything you want to plug?

DF: Why would I want to plug anything? Shame on you, Daniel...

And now we welcome Jonathan Vaughters and Michael Creed into the CN blimp. To save time on my fingers - i've just had my nails done - I'm going to call you JV and Creed. Much easier. Welcome!

so first Q. What goes into riding the perfect TTT, ,both from a rider and managers point of view.

Creed: Hopefully you and youre team is all at the same level. That helps for nice even pulls.

JV: The stronger riders must take longer pulls, not faster pulls, or it kills everyone. The weaker guys just barely pop though, but cant lower the speed.

As Katusha come up to the line. Six riders left ....

which is the most complete, or strongest squad for the TTT here?

I have to say HTC looks the best for a short, high speed TTT... I hate to say that, but its true..

Creed: HTC seems the strongest. But i'll go with liquigass for the win

JV: Perhaps. it will be down to 5 seconds or less, so any team that makes even a small mistake won't win.

Creed: Hows garmins line up? have they spent any time before this giros ttt working together? Or are they experianced enough

JV: We have not brough a specialist TTT team, as the Giro is so mountainous this year.

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Katusha Team 10:09

4.Pro Team Astana 10:13

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Katusha Team 22:03

Sky in the start house. A good chance of winning today...

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Katusha Team 10:09

4.Pro Team Astana 10:13

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Astana 21:49

3.Katusha Team 22:03

So Astana finish 21:49 and Androni beat them. That's a surprise. Lotto still lead as we turn to Aqua Saponi who are out on the road.

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Katusha Team 10:09

4.Pro Team Astana 10:13

5.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

3.Astana 21:49

4.Katusha Team 22:03

Katusha looking craptastic today. @TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 15:16:55

As Denis Menchov, Sastre and Geox line up at the start. It'll be interesting to see how they go here. A bit like Lampre, they dont really have a strong team but they do have a GC contender in the mix.

Mike: you're back in the US now, and there aren;'t that many US riders here at the Giro. A lot of them are back in the US getting ready for Cali, do you think that race is growing in importance each year?

Creed: It seems so. Witht the route this year being harder, and bigger names choosing TOC over the giro it brings a lot of excitment to the race. And of course, every year the race is run, there is more prestige

JV: How did you select your Giro team?

JV: Our Giro squad was very diffcult to pick this year...

Creed: JV called me everyday to help select the giro team

JV: Balancing the leadout train, helping LeMevel in the mountains, and having a good TTT was hard

jonathan

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Rabobank 10:07

4.Katusha Team 10:09

5.Pro Team Astana 10:13

6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

3.Astana 21:49

4.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

5.Katusha Team 22:03

Colnago and Androni both putting in very strong riders so far today. Sky are looking good so far. Yet to reach the first time check though.

SKY look pretty good @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 15:28:00

creed: and Cali is a race you'll be doing this month. Hows the form?

Creed: The form is ok, opening it back up after a big block last month. the goal is to hit it a bit overrested and come on form the last couple days.

So what are your expectations for the race, do you have any jokers in the pack that people might not yet be looking at?

JV: I think Tom Peterson might be someone that could win a stage, if he finds the right breakaway in the last 10 days. Rest ?!! Mike, stop being such a softie

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Rabobank 10:07

4.Katusha Team 10:09

5.Pro Team Astana 10:13

6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

3.Astana 21:49

4.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

5.Katusha Team 22:03

6.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

As Contador's team start the race. They're my pick for the win today.

Creed: I can't! I already trademarked mike softie creed and made some coffee mugs

Contador leaves the start ramp. Italian TV immediately mention Clenbuterol, rules and a possible suspension. @inrng Sat, 7th May 2011 15:35:16

Thanks for all your tweets that are coming in. They're great.

Geox go through the time check in 8th place. Huge crowds on both sides of the road. Geox still have all nine riders and so do Saxo Bank, who are looking strong.

so guys contador has just started the Giro. Think he should be here, especially in light of the italian pulled due to the Mantova investigation?

Creed: Youre like madeleine albright with thesse hard hitting questions

Thanks. I'll take that as a compliment.

And Rabo move into second place. That's a good ride from them. Lotto, that's right Lotto still lead. Rabo coming in 4 seconds down. As Saxo Bank come up to the time check ...

INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECK, 9.1 KM 1.Androni Giocattoli 10:03

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 10:04

3.Rabobank 10:07

4.Katusha Team 10:09

5.Pro Team Astana 10:13

6.Colnago – CSF Inox 10.21

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Rabobank 21:25

3.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

4.Astana 21:49

5.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

6.Katusha Team 22:03

7.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

8.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

Creed: If it's within the rules he can start, and his team wants him to. Then he should be allowed. Pretty simple.

JV: Every man has a right to his day in court.

Sky down to 6 riders but they're flying along and close to the finish. Lovkvist leads them over.

Sky go third. Lotto and Rabo in second.

Saxo still with all their riders and looking good. We didnt get a time check on the though.

Jussi Veikkanen lead Lotto over the line. Could he pull on the first maglia rosa of the race?

Anyone else surprised that Lotto are still leading?

Creed: Yeah, that was a good ride by them

Geox lose a rider as Menchov takes a huge turn on the front, they're coming up to the line.

Garmin about to start. How well can they do today JV?

JV: I think we could make the podium, for sure, but the win will be tough. We've got a few skinny climbers on the team..

JV: I think we could make the podium, for sure, but the win will be tough. We've got a few skinny climbers on the team..

Geox go 6th. Not bad but there's still a few strong teams to come.

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Rabobank 21:25

3.Sky 21:36

4.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

5.Astana 21:49

6.Geox-TMC 21.52

7.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

8.Katusha Team 22:03

9.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

10.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

For many it was the Giro that really brought Garmin to the attention of world cycling. How important was that ride in 08 and what went into it from your side?

JV: Massive... That was the first race that put us on the map. We were the underdog, and we came through

A few tears?

JV: At least...

ISD or Farnese, whatever they're called these days have just finished. HTC on the road now too. Big contenders for the win. Pinotti or Cav for pink?

HTC go 14 seconds faster at the time check.

JV: I told you guys

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Rabobank 21:25

3.Sky 21:36

4.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

5.Astana 21:49

6.Geox-TMC 21.52

7.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

8.Katusha Team 22:03

9.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

10.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

11.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

JV: When you have TT riders like Pinotti, combined with sprinters, like Renshaw and Cav, it produces a leathal combo in a TTTjonathan

Creed: would you say they're a leathal wepon?

JV: I do

And Saxo come over the line and can only manage third.

Garmin-Cervelo good start. They look very shiny. I think that might be decisive @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 15:47:23

Our 2 DS Luca & Lars, ready to go at @leopardtreks 1st Grand Tour. Vai! http://lockerz.com/s/99551095 @nygaardbn Sat, 7th May 2011 15:45:53

HTC are taking all sorts of risks on the corners but so far so good. As Leopard Trek set off. Nibali's Liquigas team are already on the road.

JV: For the Tour, I'll bring a team a bit more apt in TTT, as the Tour isnt quite so mountainous, and I can bring big guys and not worry that I'll only have 2 rider left in paris.

Creed: losing lancaster is a suprise eh?

BMC finish in 6th.

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

2.Rabobank 21:25

3.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21.29

4.Sky 21:36

5.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

6.Astana 21:49

7.Geox-TMC 21.52

8.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

9.Katusha Team 22:03

10.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

11.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

12.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

HTC close to the finish but they're down to five and the rider at the back is struggling. he need to hang on . As, back at the start house, AG2R start.

Cav but now Pinotti leads them over. 21 seconds faster than Lotto. HTC lead, Pinotti could be in pink!

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 21:00

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Rabobank 21:25

4.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21.29

5.Sky 21:36

6.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

7.BMC Racing Team 21:40

8.Astana 21:49

9.Geox-TMC 21.52

10.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

11.Katusha Team 22:03

12.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

13.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

14.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

The big loser so far has to be Igor Anton. As Liquigas lose their first rider.

JV: back to cali, it's a race growing each year, how do you balance the needs of the US market and that race, with the tradition and size of the Giro when it comes to planning out your season?

As Quick Step start their TT. After Lotto's performance what can the other Belgian team do?

Garmin down to five men as they come to the finish.

They're not going to get the win today....

JV: The Giro is about stage wins and a top 10 GC for LeMevel...Cali is all about 100% focus on the GC win. We don't have a rider that could win GC at the Giro, so dividing the teams isnt so difficult

Garmin slot into 3rd, for now.

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 21:00

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

4.Rabobank 21:25

5.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21.29

6.Sky 21:36

7.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

8.BMC Racing Team 21:40

9.Astana 21:49

10.Geox-TMC 21.52

11.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

12.Katusha Team 22:03

13.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

14.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

15.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

Creed: Is tyler planning on going the distance to milan?

JV: well, we'll see...

RT @pebblesnbambam1: @Chris_Boardman what happens if less than 5 finish??? >time on the 5th man sooo would have to read rules again @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:05:01

Creed, isnt there a US race announcer that always says you've ridden the Giro or Vuelta, at every race you've done?

Creed: yeah, rich fries. He thinks i've done the giro. I like thinking I have, so I dont correct him.

Lampre slot into fourth. Scarponi will be happy with that.

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 21:00

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

4.Lampre – ISD 21:23

5.Rabobank 21:25

6.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

7.Sky 21:36

8.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

9.BMC Racing Team 21:40

10.Astana 21:49

11.Geox-TMC 21.52

12.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

13.Katusha Team 22:03

14.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

15.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

16.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

Scarponi's team take fouth. Not a bad result for them at all. Think he can really challenge Contador and Nibbles this year?? In fact lets have your top three for the final podium?

Creed: conta, nibali, sacrp

JV: Contador, Scarponi, Nibali

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 21:00

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

4.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

5.Lampre – ISD 21:23

6.Rabobank 21:25

7.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

8.Sky 21:36

9.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

10.BMC Racing Team 21:40

11.Astana 21:49

12.Geox-TMC 21.52

13.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

14.Katusha Team 22:03

15.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

16.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

17.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 21:00

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

4.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

5.Lampre – ISD 21:23

6.Rabobank 21:25

7.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

8.Sky 21:36

9.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

10.BMC Racing Team 21:40

11.Astana 21:49

12.Geox-TMC 21.52

13.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

14.Katusha Team 22:03

15.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

16.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

Nibali will be happy with that performance.

Bravo @marcopinotti @inrng Sat, 7th May 2011 16:19:14

No love for Menchov?

JV: I don't think Menchov will be that great this year

Liquigas pushing each other frequently....wonder if they are going to get penalised as it's illegal @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:15:25

@Chris_Boardman did you not get done in the tour one year for a bit of pushing... your team, I mean. 94? @rbmoore73 Sat, 7th May 2011 16:21:16

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 20:59

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

4.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

5.Lampre – ISD 21:23

6.Rabobank 21:25

7.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

8.Sky 21:36

9.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

10.BMC Racing Team 21:40

11.Leopard Trek 21:41

12.AG2R 21:48

13.Astana 21:49

14.Geox-TMC 21.52

15.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

16.Katusha Team 22:03

17.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

18.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

19.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

Looking at the results today, who would you mark as the winners, losers in the race for pink?

JV: Scarponi is a winner today. Menchov a loser. Contador, even steven.

@dnlbenson Watch out for Rabobank. I think they can beat anybody but HTC. @GaborKiss1 Sat, 7th May 2011 15:17:39

@dnlbenson HTC and Garmin should be up there at the top today... @simplicityrd08 Sat, 7th May 2011 15:33:07

Shack and a few other teams still out on the course but all the really strong teams, no disrespect to them or the likes of Vacan, but they're going to have to do something very special to take the first pink jersey of Marco Pinotti's shoulders.

Creed, one thing that's been in the news a lot is the debate on radios. Where do you stand? do you care?

Creed: I hate that the debate is framed as "if you want radios, you want boring racing and your a dumb rider" It's not a fair debate. I want radios for times in the ridding caravan, flats and needing water. For someone on the sidelines who hasnt ever done any of that in a high pressure race, to say radios are useless is silly.

JV: Well said, Mike

@dnlbenson It was a close call, 5 seconds faster and they finish behind only HTC... @GaborKiss1 Sat, 7th May 2011 16:30:31

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 20:59

2.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

3.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

4.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

5.Lampre – ISD 21:23

6.Rabobank 21:25

7.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

8.Sky 21:36

9.Vacansoleil-DCM 21:36

10.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

11.BMC Racing Team 21:40

12.Leopard Trek 21:41

13.Quick Step 21:41

14.AG2R 21:48

15.Astana 21:49

16.Geox-TMC 21.52

17.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

18.Katusha Team 22:03

19.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

20.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

21.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

RT @rbmoore73:don't think so but wld have been least of our probs, we practised self penalisation anyway *stands back & waits for doublas* @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:27:45

Machado could be the surprise of this years Giro. @TheRaceRadio Sat, 7th May 2011 16:27:35

Shack aren't too far off the time of HTC but they wont take pink... crossing the line in 21:09 and sitting in second place. That's a very good performance from the American team. Movistar still out on the road.

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 20:59

2.RadioShack 21:09

3.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

4.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

5.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

6.Lampre – ISD 21:23

7.Rabobank 21:25

8.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

9.Sky 21:36

10.Vacansoleil-DCM 21:36

11.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

12.BMC Racing Team 21:40

13.Leopard Trek 21:41

14.Quick Step 21:41

15.AG2R 21:48

16.Astana 21:49

17.Geox-TMC 21.52

18.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

19.Katusha Team 22:03

20.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

21.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

22.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12



@rbmoore73 Me, had 2 bolts come loose on a look ergo stem, we had a puncture, one ride into a barrier and we dropped the 5th man. Good times @Chris_Boardman Sat, 7th May 2011 16:35:00

JV: Told you guys...HTC. Just to rub it in

Creed: yeah, really went out on a limb

JV: I'm all about the darkhorse...

I went for Saxo. Shows what i know.

JV: You just like the eagle on their kits

Creed: If youre not a darkhorse then are you a white horse? or a lighter shaded horse?

JV: Pony?

Creed: So the pony is the favorite?

JV: we'', lets just say ponies are my favorite

JV: well, lets just say ponies are my favorite

FINISH, 19.3 km 1.HTC-Highroad 20:59

2.RadioShack 21:09

3.Omega Pharma – Lotto 21:21

4.Liquigas – Cannondale 21:21

5.Garmin-Cervelo 21.23

6.Lampre – ISD 21:23

7.Rabobank 21:25

8.Saxo Bank-SunGard 21:29

9.Sky 21:36

10.Vacansoleil-DCM 21:36

11.Movistar 21:37

12.Androni Giocattoli 21:39

13.BMC Racing Team 21:40

14.Leopard Trek 21:41

15.Quick Step 21:41

16.AG2R 21:48

17.Astana 21:49

18.Geox-TMC 21.52

19.Colnago – CSF Inox 22:01

20.Katusha Team 22:03

21.Acqua & Sapone 22:06

22.Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli 22:06

23.Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:12

JV: Pinotti will be a great leader, but I don't think he'll be first five on GC but being in the pink for a few days will be great

So a fine win for HTC, who make it two wins in three years and Marco Pinotti who pulls on the first maglia rosa of the race. He's blogging for CN throughout the race so keep your eyes peeled for more from him.