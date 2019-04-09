Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire 2019
Latest News from the Race
Circuit Cycliste Sarthe moved to 2022 due to 'health crisis'French stage race postponed for second year due to impact of COVID-19 coronavirus
Gougeard seals overall Circuit SartheVendrame takes final stage
Gougeard solos to stage win, overall lead in Circuit SartheFrenchman leads by 22 seconds ahead of final stage
Stages
Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire 20199 April 2019 - 12 April 2019 | France | 1.HC
Stage 2 - Double win for Coquard in Circuit Sarthe | Freigné - Belligné2019-04-10 172.1km
