Should cycling ban altitude training? How an obsession with peak performance is ruining racing

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Spending sizeable chunks of the season at high altitude has become a staple part of professional cyclists' training regimes, especially if you're a Grand Tour contender. But is altitude training irreversibly harming both rider wellbeing and the quality of racing?

Cyclists on a road cycling during a blue sky summer day around the volcanic landscape of El Teide Volcano and National Park (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Altitude training is commonplace within professional cycling, but is it time to rip up the script? (Image credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The 2026 Tour de France starts in Barcelona on July 4, but the battle for the yellow jersey began several weeks ago, high up in the Spanish Sierra Nevada mountains, at altitude training camps.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) all spent three weeks atop the Spanish mountain, training and naturally boosting their oxygen-carrying capacity for their Tour de France showdown.