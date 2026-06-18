Altitude training is commonplace within professional cycling, but is it time to rip up the script?

The 2026 Tour de France starts in Barcelona on July 4, but the battle for the yellow jersey began several weeks ago, high up in the Spanish Sierra Nevada mountains, at altitude training camps.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) all spent three weeks atop the Spanish mountain, training and naturally boosting their oxygen-carrying capacity for their Tour de France showdown.

Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) headed to Sierra Nevada in late May and revealed that he had counted 14 WorldTour teams staying in Sierra Nevada. When the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes ended, Giro d'Italia winner Jonas Vingegaard joined his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates in Tignes, in the French Alps, for a final pre-Tour de France altitude camp. Pogačar and his UAE teammates will do something similar after the Tour de Suisse.

In recent years, altitude training camps have become a vital part of professional cyclists' lives. Most riders buy into the isolated mountain lifestyle, and most teams now cover the costs and send coaches, soigneur, mechanics and even nutritionists and performance chefs to help their riders train in the best way possible for their major goals.

"Altitude gives you something extra, but you have to be motivated to do it," a WorldTour rider, who preferred not to be identified, told Cyclingnews.

"I know a few riders who would prefer to avoid doing long altitude camps because they have young families, but most don't tell their teams; they just accept it's part of the job. But are the current demands on riders sustainable and healthy? I'm not so sure.

"I raced some of the cobbled Classics, had three days at home and then did a three-week altitude camp block for the Giro d'Italia. I travelled home on the Saturday and then left for the Giro on the Tuesday, spending another four weeks away riding a Grand Tour."

Altitude camps and the demands of modern pro cycling create bigger problems for the sport than a rider's time at home. The full impact is complex and often multi-layered, with key stakeholders such as teams and race organisers showing little interest in the stress it puts on riders and the sport as a whole.

Paul Seixas training at the High Altitude Performance Centre in Sierra Nevada in February (Image credit: Thomas COEX / AFP/Getty Images)

The speciality coffee shops of Granada, at the foot of the Sierra Nevada, may have enjoyed a boom in consumption in recent weeks as riders stopped during training rides. Still, globally, fans, team sponsors, and the sport have paid a price for riders hiding away at altitude. The only people to see the biggest riders in the sport are Alfonso Sánchez, the manager of the Sierra Nevada High Performance Center and the few local rid