Win a signed Cervélo Test Team jersey

Cyclingnews and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have teamed up to offer you the chance to win an exclusive Cervélo Test Team signed jersey.

The jersey has been signed by the entire Cervélo Tour de France squad, including Thor Hushovd, who won stage three of this year’s Tour and took the green jersey back in 2005 and 2009, and Carlos Sastre, the 2008 Tour winner.

To be in with a chance to win, just click here and answer our competition question.