Video: Top 10 riders to watch at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
La Doyenne brings out the best for final Ardennes Classic
The 101-year-old Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the closing race of the Ardennes trio and the Spring Classics. Organisers of "la Doyenne" have toughened up the route this year with 10 fewer kilometres and a new climb near the finish, which should make the final selection coming to the line even smaller.
Cyclingnews has compiled a list of 10 riders to watch during the race, which takes place Sunday. Two-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tops the list, followed by Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida),
