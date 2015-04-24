Trending

Video: Top 10 riders to watch at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

La Doyenne brings out the best for final Ardennes Classic

Image 1 of 10

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 10

Dan Martin wins Liege Bastogne Liege

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 10

Former race winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Image 4 of 10

Simon Gerrans gets Orica-GreenEdge's 100th win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 10

Michael Kwiatkowski's new Specialized Evade helmet

(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 6 of 10

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.

Image 7 of 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Rui Costa is a potential contender today

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 9 of 10

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 10

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) meets the fans

The 101-year-old Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the closing race of the Ardennes trio and the Spring Classics. Organisers of "la Doyenne" have toughened up the route this year with 10 fewer kilometres and a new climb near the finish, which should make the final selection coming to the line even smaller.

Cyclingnews has compiled a list of 10 riders to watch during the race, which takes place Sunday. Two-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tops the list, followed by Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), 

