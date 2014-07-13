Trending

Tour de France: Rui Costa disappointed after mechanical holds him back

Lampre-Merida rider loses time on rivals

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) struggled with a mechanical on course today

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) lost some ground on his general classification rivals after a mechanical problem on the final climb of stage 8 of the Tour de France. The Portuguese rider looked strong and had been able to stick with the main group of favourites on the climb to Gérardmer La Mauselaine, but found his bike lacking when the attacks started coming.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finally made his move but could only manage to take two seconds back on the yellow jersey. While Nibali holds a substantial margin on the rest, Costa thinks it will be a close-run battle to Paris.