Pegasus and Saxo Bank announce new communications managers

Image 1 of 4 Geert Broekhuizen Image 2 of 4 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) in the red jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 South Africa's Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 4 Canadian Svein Tuft crosses the line in 26th place for the World Championship time trial in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The Pegasus Sports and Saxo Bank teams have announced they will have communications managers for the 2011 season.

The Australian team has hired Geert Broekhuizen, who worked for the Cervelo TestTeam, while Saxo Bank has hired journalist Anders Damsgaard.

Broekhuizen will be based out of the team’s new service course in the Netherlands and will focus on managing all aspects of Pegasus Sports’ communications, public relations, and media engagement. The team failed to secure UCI ProTeam status for 2011 but will compete as a Professional Continental squad. Riders on the team’s roster include experienced sprinters Robbie McEwen and Robert Hunter and Canadian time trialist Svein Tuft. Experienced Belgian Henrik Redant will be the team’s senior directeur sportif.

Damsgaard was named “Sportswriter of the Year” in Denmark in 2008 and has worked for the Danish news agency Ritzaus Bureau and the Berlingske Tidende newspaper. He will begin working with the new-look Saxo Bank team starting on January 1st.

Riis is rebuilding his team after losing many of his leading riders and key staff to the new Luxembourg Cycling Project team. He signed Tour de France winner Alberto Contador for 2011 but the Spaniard is trying to clear his name after testing positive for Clenbuterol during the Tour de France.