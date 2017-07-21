Gaviria ruled out of RideLondon after surgery

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria celebrates Giro d'Italia win number four. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Fernando Gaviria celebrating win number four at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fernando Gaviria held on to Milan to win the Giro d'Italia's points classification. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giro d'Italia points classification winner Fernando Gaviria will not return to racing as planned at the RideLondon Classic, the Quick-Step Floors team announced today. The Colombian suffered a hematoma in a training mishap that required surgery.

According to the team, Gaviria was honing his sprint on his home roads as preparation for his planned return to competition next week, when his left foot came unclipped during one of his efforts and the pedal hit his calf muscle.

The resulting hematoma was severe enough to require surgery, which took place on Wednesday in Medellin.

Gaviria will require a few days of rest before resuming training. He is expected to travel back to Europe "in a couple of weeks", but his updated racing schedule is still to be determined.

During his maiden Grand Tour this season at the Giro d'Italia, Gaviria established himself as one of the most dominant sprinters in the professional peloton, winning four stages and wearing the race leader's maglia rosa for one day. He also claimed a commanding win in the points classification, adding to a tally of victories that included stages of Tirreno-Adriatico, the Volta ao Algarve and Vuelta San Juan.

Gaviria has signed to remain with the Quick-Step Floors team, despite Patrick Lefevere not yet announcing a replacement title sponsor.