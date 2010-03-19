Trending

San Dimas start list

Start list as of March 19, 2010

Elite Men
2Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)
3Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
5Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
6Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
7Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)
8Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
10Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
11Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
12Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
13Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
14Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
15Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
16Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
18Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
19Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
20Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
21Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
22Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
23Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
24Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
25Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
26Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
27Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
28Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
29Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
30Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
31Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
32Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
33Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
34Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
35Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
36Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
37Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
38Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
39Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
40Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
41Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
42Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
43Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
44David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
45Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
46Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
47Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
48Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
49Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
50Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
51Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
52Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
53James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
55Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
56Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
57Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
58Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
59Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
60Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
61Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
62Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
63Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
64Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
65Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
66Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
67Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
68Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
69Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
70Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
71Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
72Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
73Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
74David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
75Scott Tietzeh (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
76Toby Marzot (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
77David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
78Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
79Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
80Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
81Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
82Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
84Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
85Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
86William Dugan (Team Type 1)
87Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
88Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
89Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
91Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1)
92Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
93Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
94Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
95Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
96Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
97Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
98Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
99Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)
100Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
101Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
102Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
103Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
104Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
105Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
106Thomas Nelson (Bike Doctor/Cannondale)
107Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
108Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
109Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
110Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
111Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
112Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
113Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
114Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)
115Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
116Phillip Elsasser (Fanatik Bike Co.)
117Mathew Bell (S/R Trek Red Truck)
118Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
119Gustavo Mendez (Herblife LaGrange)
120Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)
121Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
122Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
123Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
124Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
125Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)
126James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)
127Christian Parrett (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)
128Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
129Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)
130Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
131David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
132Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
133Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)
134Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
135Chris Mcdonald (SocalCycling.com)
136Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling.com)
137Julio C Mollinedo (SoCalCycling.com)
138Orion Berryman (Swami's DET)
139Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
140Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
141Stephen Josh Alexander (Team CRCA/Foundation)
142Joe Lewis (Team Synergy)
143Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
144Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong)
145Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
146Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
147Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
148Aaron Olson (FoundationRoots.com)
149Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent)
151Stevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
152Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
153Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
154Christopher Johnson
155Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable / CRCA)
156Joshua Berry

Elite Women
901Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)
902Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)
903Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)
904Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)
905Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
906Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
907Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
908Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
909Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
910Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
911Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
912Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
913Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
914Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
915Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
916Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
917Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
918Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
919Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
920Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
921Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
922Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
923Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
924Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia)
925Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)
926Julie Cutts (Colavita/Outback Las Vegas/ Wicked Cycling)
927Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
928Moriah Macgregor (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
929Karen Meske (Helens / Cannondale)
930Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannondale)
931Maria Lechuga (Helens / Cannondale)
932Laura Hines (Helens / Cannondale)
933Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)
934Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
935Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife LaGrange)
936Sara Painter (Herbalife LaGrange)
937Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)
938Lea Adams (InCycle/SCVelo)
939Priscilla Calderon (InCycle/SCVelo)
940Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)
942Pam Schuster (InCycle/SCVelo)
943Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)
944Kimberly Fong (Los Gatos Cycling)
945Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)
946Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos Cycling)
947Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
948Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling)
949Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)
950Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears)
951Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears)
952Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)
953Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears)
954Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)
955Carola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
956Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)
957Jennifer Johansen (NOW MS Society)
958Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS Society)
959Jenna Kowalski (NOW MS Society)
960Lauren Liscinski (NOW MS Society)
961Suzan Given (Paramount)
962Tammy Wildgoose (Paramount)
963Dianna Del Fante (Paramount)
964Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
965Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
966Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
967Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
968Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
969Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)
970Jenny Rios (Helens / Cannondale)
971Andrea Bunnin (Team Saskatchewan)
972Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)
973Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)
974Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
975Jerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO)
976Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)
977Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
978Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
979Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
980Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)
981Kathryne Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
982Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
983Maura Kinsella (Webcor/Alto Velo)
984Angela Mcclure (Webcor/Alto Velo)
985Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
986Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)
987Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)
988Annie Malouin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
989Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo)
990Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
991Marie Rosado
992Andrea Bunnin (Independent)
993Ariel Hermann (Metromint Cycling)