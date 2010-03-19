San Dimas start list
Start list as of March 19, 2010
|2
|Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|6
|Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|7
|Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|10
|Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|11
|Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|12
|Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|14
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|16
|Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
|18
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|19
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|20
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|21
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|22
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|23
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|24
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|25
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|27
|Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|32
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|34
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|35
|Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|36
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|37
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|38
|Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|39
|Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|40
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|41
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|42
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|43
|Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|44
|David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|45
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|46
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|47
|Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
|48
|Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|49
|Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
|50
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|51
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|52
|Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
|53
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|55
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|56
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|57
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|58
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|59
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|60
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|61
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|62
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|63
|Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|64
|Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|65
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|66
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|67
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|68
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
|69
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|70
|Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|71
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|72
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|73
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|74
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|75
|Scott Tietzeh (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|76
|Toby Marzot (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
|77
|David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|78
|Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|79
|Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|80
|Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|81
|Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|82
|Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
|84
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|85
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|86
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|87
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|88
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|89
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|91
|Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1)
|92
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|93
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|94
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|95
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|96
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|97
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|98
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|99
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)
|100
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|101
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|102
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|103
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|104
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|105
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|106
|Thomas Nelson (Bike Doctor/Cannondale)
|107
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|108
|Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
|109
|Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|110
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|111
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|112
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|113
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|114
|Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)
|115
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|116
|Phillip Elsasser (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|117
|Mathew Bell (S/R Trek Red Truck)
|118
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|119
|Gustavo Mendez (Herblife LaGrange)
|120
|Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)
|121
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|122
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|123
|Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|124
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|125
|Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)
|126
|James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)
|127
|Christian Parrett (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)
|128
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|129
|Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)
|130
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|131
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|132
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|133
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)
|134
|Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
|135
|Chris Mcdonald (SocalCycling.com)
|136
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling.com)
|137
|Julio C Mollinedo (SoCalCycling.com)
|138
|Orion Berryman (Swami's DET)
|139
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|140
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|141
|Stephen Josh Alexander (Team CRCA/Foundation)
|142
|Joe Lewis (Team Synergy)
|143
|Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
|144
|Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong)
|145
|Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
|146
|Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
|147
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|148
|Aaron Olson (FoundationRoots.com)
|149
|Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent)
|151
|Stevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
|152
|Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
|153
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|154
|Christopher Johnson
|155
|Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|156
|Joshua Berry
|901
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)
|902
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)
|903
|Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)
|904
|Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)
|905
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|906
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|907
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|908
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|909
|Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|910
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|911
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|912
|Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|913
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|914
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|915
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|916
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|917
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|918
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|919
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|920
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|921
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|922
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|923
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|924
|Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia)
|925
|Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)
|926
|Julie Cutts (Colavita/Outback Las Vegas/ Wicked Cycling)
|927
|Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
|928
|Moriah Macgregor (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
|929
|Karen Meske (Helens / Cannondale)
|930
|Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannondale)
|931
|Maria Lechuga (Helens / Cannondale)
|932
|Laura Hines (Helens / Cannondale)
|933
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)
|934
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|935
|Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife LaGrange)
|936
|Sara Painter (Herbalife LaGrange)
|937
|Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)
|938
|Lea Adams (InCycle/SCVelo)
|939
|Priscilla Calderon (InCycle/SCVelo)
|940
|Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)
|942
|Pam Schuster (InCycle/SCVelo)
|943
|Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)
|944
|Kimberly Fong (Los Gatos Cycling)
|945
|Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)
|946
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos Cycling)
|947
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|948
|Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling)
|949
|Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)
|950
|Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears)
|951
|Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears)
|952
|Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)
|953
|Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears)
|954
|Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)
|955
|Carola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|956
|Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)
|957
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW MS Society)
|958
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS Society)
|959
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW MS Society)
|960
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW MS Society)
|961
|Suzan Given (Paramount)
|962
|Tammy Wildgoose (Paramount)
|963
|Dianna Del Fante (Paramount)
|964
|Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|965
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|966
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|967
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|968
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|969
|Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|970
|Jenny Rios (Helens / Cannondale)
|971
|Andrea Bunnin (Team Saskatchewan)
|972
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)
|973
|Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)
|974
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|975
|Jerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO)
|976
|Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)
|977
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|978
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|979
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|980
|Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|981
|Kathryne Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|982
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|983
|Maura Kinsella (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|984
|Angela Mcclure (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|985
|Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|986
|Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|987
|Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|988
|Annie Malouin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|989
|Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|990
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|991
|Marie Rosado
|992
|Andrea Bunnin (Independent)
|993
|Ariel Hermann (Metromint Cycling)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy