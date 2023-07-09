Rudy Project unveil striking and groundbreaking new Kelion sunglasses

Image 1 of 2 Rudy Project's new Kelion sunglasses – as worn by Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Rudy Project) Rudy Project's new Kelion sunglasses – as worn by Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Rudy Project)

Get ready for the ultimate eyewear experience with the new Rudy Project Kelion sunglasses!

Meticulously designed to provide unparalleled performance, adaptability, and comfort, the Kelion is perfect for all cyclists – whether you're riding or racing on the road, gravel, mountain bike – if you're seeking the best in eye protection and style.

WorldTour team Bahrain Victorious already use the Kelion, with Tour de France stars such as Mikel Landa, Jack Haig and Giro d'Italia stage winners Jonathan Milan and Santiago Buitrago all taking advantage of the multi-faceted benefits of the sunglasses as they put in the hard miles in the professional peloton.

First of all, and perhaps the most striking part of the Kelion, is the sleek, wrap-around cylindrical lens with a 5.2 base curve offering superior coverage and an unobstructed field of view. This innovative design allows for optimal clarity and comfort.

At the core of the Kelion's groundbreaking design is the Rilsan Clear frame. The frame is crafted from a bio-plastic derived from 45% castor oil grown by certified farmers in India – this environmentally conscious material is a testament to Rudy Project's commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing. The process, which reduces reliance on fossil-based materials, is a greener way of making top-level cycling sunglasses.

Image 1 of 3 Rudy Project's new Kelion sunglasses (Image credit: Rudy Project) Rudy Project's new Kelion sunglasses (Image credit: Rudy Project) Rudy Project's new Kelion sunglasses (Image credit: Rudy Project)

The Kelion is also equipped with a quick-change system that allows you to effortlessly swap lenses. With this you can switch up shades and adapt to any weather conditions on the go. If you always have the perfect lens for your environment, you can focus on pushing your limits.

The Kelion is also compatible with an 'optical insert' that allows seamless integration of prescription lenses, too. Style, performance and vision - there's no compromise here.

Fully adjustable nosepiece and temple tips are among other standout features of the Kelion. These components can be customized in all directions to tailor the sunglasses to your own facial structure so you can be sure of a perfect fit and optimised comfort. No more slipping or discomfort while you focus on that Strava KOM!

If all that wasn't enough, then the Kelion also incorporates the innovative 'PowerFlow' system, an advanced ventilation technology designed to help prevent lens fogging. It's another aspect of the sunglasses that lets you ride almost as if you're not wearing any in the first place –

Rudy Project, then, have brought together eco-friendly materials, cutting-edge design, unparalleled functionality, and exceptional comfort to create the Kelion, the next level of cycling eyewear. Experience the difference with the Kelion and elevate your game today!