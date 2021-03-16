Ride 410 kilometres and raise money for ‘Ride For Tomorrow 2021’

As cyclists, we all appreciate the stunning environments that we all enjoy out on the open road and in the countryside on our weekend rides. Unfortunately for some areas of the world, both abroad and at home in the UK, disasters caused by changing climate can not only decimate these areas of beauty but also lead to lives being severely affected, and in the most extreme cases, loss of life itself.

This may be from droughts in Niger to severe floods in Yorkshire. But you can help support those most at-risk, with the virtual sponsored ‘Ride For Tomorrow 2021’ challenge. The aim is for cyclists to ride 410km during the month of April and raise £150 or more for the British Red Cross.

410,000 people have lost their lives in climate disasters over the last ten years and that’s why the British Red Cross is challenging cyclists to pledge to ride 410km or 820km for an additional challenge.

‘Ride For Tomorrow’ is completely free to sign up to, and you can take part alone or as part of a team. This may be the last opportunity to take on a lockdown challenge before a return to normality, or perhaps you are a cyclist looking for an important cause to get behind. Either way, this could be a way to re-invigorate your training with a big goal to aim for.

You can directly link up your ‘Ride For Tomorrow’ JustGiving fundraising page to your Strava account which will update every time you upload a ride. So your donors can keep track of your fundraising and riding efforts.

There are also cycling rewards up for grabs for reaching certain fundraising goals. These include 80 Noir Ultra Boost Bars to keep you fuelled for your rides, Grand Tour Coffee to drink up mid-ride and RoadSalt bath soak to rest your weary bones after a hard session.

To ensure you look the part, you can also purchase exclusive ‘Ride For Tomorrow’ cycling jerseys, made from 100 per cent recycled materials and designed for comfort during endurance rides.

There is also a limited-edition supply of jerseys designed by award-winning menswear designer Daniel Fletcher (featured in Netflix’s Next in Fashion).

Every pound raised goes to the Red Cross’s disaster fund, which helps the charity respond to climate disasters in the UK and across the world.

Their teams help people before, during and after emergencies – from providing shelter and first aid in the immediate aftermath, to giving cash support so people can rebuild their lives.

The British Red Cross’s mission is to build a world where every community is resilient to the ever-changing effects of climate change.

Sign up today and help create a better tomorrow for anyone hit by a climate disaster at www.ridefortomorrow.redcross.org.uk.