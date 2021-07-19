New Metron 45 SL Disc and Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels

Engineered by Vision to be both lightweight and aerodynamic, the Metron 45 SL Disc and Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels are built for all kinds of terrain, from the hilly Classics stages to Mont Ventoux and the Champs- Élysées. The ultimate aerodynamic wheels are available in two different rim depths - 45mm and 60mm - and are available in both clincher/tubeless ready and tubular versions. The 45mm wheels are built for the mountains and used by Rigoberto Uran who finished the Top 10 in GC, while the 60mm wheels are built for flat sprint stages, and can be seen on the bike of Italian Champion Sonny Colbrelli.

Last week, Cyclingnews spotted unbranded wheels on Jumbo-Visma riders, including Wout Van Aert as he soloed up and over Mont Ventoux on his way to winning Stage 11.

Wout Van Aert riding Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews saw the same unbranded wheels earlier this year at the Giro d’Italia - this time on the bike of Simon Yates, who finished on the final podium at the Giro. This suggests that some riders opted for these wheels for the last months, even if the official wheel supplier of the team is different from Vision.

Image 1 of 2 Simon Yates' bike has new wheels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Simon Yates riding the new Metron 45 SL Disc wheelset at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In addition to the standard Metron 45 SL Disc Wheels used on the bike Wout Poels rode when he wore the Polka Dot jersey after Stages 8 & 15–17, Matej Mohoric and Sonny Colbrelli received 'national champions' stickers for their new wheels at the Tour de France.

Image 1 of 3 Wout Poels in Polka Dots using the Metron 45 SL Disc wheelset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matej Mohoric with the Slovenian colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sonny Colbrell also got his Italian National Champs recognised in his bikes colour scheme (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Both the Metron 45 SL Disc and Metron 60 SL Disc feature improved stiffness and Watt savings over previous Metron models, while also being extremely lightweight. The Metron 45 SL Disc Wheel weighs in at just 1390 grams, while the Metron 60 SL Disc Wheel weighs 1460 grams.

Model Tubular Clincher/TL Metron 45 1299g 1373g Metron 60 1450g 1570g

You have the option to use clincher/tubeless ready, or tubular versions of the Metron Disc Wheels – the former sporting a “compact and unique structure” between the rim and the tyre. Vision made the internal channel of the clincher/tubeless ready wheels 21mm wide and has an external shape that is optimised for a 28mm tire. The result is a stiff carbon rim, with space-derived foam inserted between the carbon layers, that is aerodynamic, power-saving, and lightweight – the ultimate combination for cycling performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FSA) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FSA)

New PRS tech

New Vision PRS (Power Ratchet System) technology is at the hub of each Metron carbon wheel, using a 72-tooth engagement system to provide greater smoothness and a better grip gear angle. PRS technology combines axial and lateral forces for superior performance. A forged hub body that improves stiffness, a ratchet spring to reduce friction, and a helical freehub driver for lightning-fast engagement and improved power transfer, all of which weighs just 218 grams.

Designed for the Centerlock system, they are available for Shimano 11 and Shimano Microspline, as well as XDR freehubs. An adapter for 6-bolt configuration is also available.

Vision equipped the Metron SL Disc Wheels with their very best, aero-bladed, and rustproof spokes. Reinforced spoke holes reduce weight and improve performance over previous generations. Double clutch technology also provides less friction, fast full engagement, and more fluidity at the hub.

Lifetime warranty

The Metron 45 SL Disc and Metron 60 SL Disc Wheels are backed with a lifetime warranty to the original owner. Vision is supremely confident that these wheels will help riders of all abilities, from every corner of the globe, perform better than ever and reach their personal goals.

(Image credit: FSA)

The Metron 45 SL Disc clincher/tubeless ready and Metron 45 SL Disc tubular are available for £2,006 (RRP).

The Metron 60 SL Disc clincher/tubeless ready and Metron 60 SL Disc tubular are available for £2,058 (RRP).