Trending

Giro dell'Emilia start list

Provisional starters as of October 9, 2015

Start list

CCC Sprandi Polkowice
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Davide Rebellin (Ita)
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
3Leszek Plucinski (Pol)
4Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol)
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol)
6Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
7Josef Cerny (Czel)
8Eryk Laton (Pol)

Lampre - Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Valerio Conti (Ita)
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
13Matteo Bono (Ita)
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
15Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
17Jan Polanc (Slo)
18Edward Ravasi (Ita)

Ag2r La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
22Jan Bakelants (Bel)
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fral)
24Axel Domont (Fral)
25Hubert Dupont (Fral)
26Pierre-Roger Latour (Fral)
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
28Romain Campistrous (Fral)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
32Sander Helven (Bel)
33Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel)
34Floris De Tier (Bel)
45Jens Wallays (Bel)
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel)

Bretagne-Séché Environnement
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Jean-Marc Bideau (Fral)
42Frédéric Brun (Fral)
43Maxime Cam (Fral)
44Matthieu Boulo (Fral)
45Florian Guillou (Fral)
46Brice Feillu (Fral)
47Christophe Laborie (Fral)
48Kevin Ledanois (Fral)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Hugh Carthy (GBr)
52Ángel Madrazo (Esp)
53Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp)
54Jose Goncalves (Por)
55Antonio Molina Canet (Esp)
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru)
57Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col)
58Ricardo Vilela (Por)

Roompot Oranje Peloton
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Huub Duyn (Ned)
62Etienne Van Empel (Ned)
63Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned)
64Reinier Honig (Ned)
65Michel Kreder (Ned)
66Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
68Mike Terpstra (Ned)

Androni Giocattoli
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
72Marco Frapporti (Ita)
73Oscar Gatto (Ita)
74Alberto Nardin (Ita)
75Alessio Taliani (Ita)
76Serghei Tvetcov (Rou)
77Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
78Michele Viola (Ita)

Bardiani CSF
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Enrico Barbin (Ita)
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
83Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
84Simone Sterbini (Ita)
85Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
86Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
87Luca Chirico (Ita)
88Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

RusVelo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Igor Boev (Rus)
92Roman Kustadinchev (Rus)
93Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
94Artem Nych (Rus)
95Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
96Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus)
97Serguei Firsanov (Rus)
98Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)

Southeast
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Matteo Busato (Ita)
102Samuele Conti (Ita)
103Cristian Rodríguez Martin (Esp)
104Andrea Fedi (Ita)
105Mauro Finetto (Ita)
106Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
107Luca Wackermann (Ita)
108Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)

Nippo - Vini Fantini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Damiano Cunego (Ita)
112Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
113Iuri Filosi (Ita)
114Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou)
115Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
116Antonio Nibali (Ita)
117Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
118Genki Yamamoto (Jpn)

Colombia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
122Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)
123Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
124Leonardo Duque (Col)
125Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
126Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col)
127Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
128Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)

MTN - Qhubeka
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Louis Meintjes (Rsa)
132Stephen Cummings (GBr)
133Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
134Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri)
135Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri)
136Serge Pauwels (Bel)
137Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
138Jacobus Venter (Rsa)

d'Amico Bottecchia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
142Adriano Brogi (Ita)
143Thomas Capocchi (Ita)
144Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
145Francesco Baldi (Ita)
146Silvio Giorni (Ita)
147Davide Leone (Ita)
148Antonio Casimir Parrinello (Ita)

MG.KVIS-Vega
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Gianmarco Di Francesco (Ita)
152Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
153Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
154Moreno Giampaolo (Ita)
155Luca Muffolini (Ita)
156Antonio Santoro (Ita)
157Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
158Raffaele Radice (Ita)

UniEuro Wilier
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Davide Ballerini (Ita)
162Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
163Fabio Chinello (Ita)
164Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
165Simone Petilli (Ita)
166Rino Gasparrini (Ita)
167Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
168Giovanni Pedretti (Ita)

Team Idea 2010 ASD
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Luca Capelli (Ita)
172Maurizio Damiano (Ita)
173Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
174Alessandro Pettiti (Ita)
175Giacomo Peretto (Ita)
176Matteo Spreafico (Ita)
177Marco Tizza (Ita)
178Alessandro Mariani (Ita)

Gm Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Filippo Fortin (Ita)
182Marco D'urbano (Ita)
183Daniele Cavasin (Ita)
184Matteo Rotondi (Ita)
185Antonio Di Santo (Ita)
186Andrea Ruscetta (Ita)
187Gianfranco Visconti (Ita)
188Andrea Cacciotti (Ita)