Giro dell'Emilia start list
Provisional starters as of October 9, 2015
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
|3
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol)
|4
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol)
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol)
|6
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|7
|Josef Cerny (Czel)
|8
|Eryk Laton (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|13
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
|15
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo)
|18
|Edward Ravasi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|23
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fral)
|24
|Axel Domont (Fral)
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fral)
|26
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fral)
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|28
|Romain Campistrous (Fral)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
|32
|Sander Helven (Bel)
|33
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel)
|34
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|45
|Jens Wallays (Bel)
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fral)
|42
|Frédéric Brun (Fral)
|43
|Maxime Cam (Fral)
|44
|Matthieu Boulo (Fral)
|45
|Florian Guillou (Fral)
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fral)
|47
|Christophe Laborie (Fral)
|48
|Kevin Ledanois (Fral)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr)
|52
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp)
|53
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp)
|54
|Jose Goncalves (Por)
|55
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp)
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru)
|57
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col)
|58
|Ricardo Vilela (Por)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Huub Duyn (Ned)
|62
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned)
|63
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned)
|64
|Reinier Honig (Ned)
|65
|Michel Kreder (Ned)
|66
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|68
|Mike Terpstra (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|72
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|73
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|74
|Alberto Nardin (Ita)
|75
|Alessio Taliani (Ita)
|76
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou)
|77
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|78
|Michele Viola (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|82
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|83
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
|84
|Simone Sterbini (Ita)
|85
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|86
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|87
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|88
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|92
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus)
|93
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|94
|Artem Nych (Rus)
|95
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
|96
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus)
|97
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus)
|98
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|102
|Samuele Conti (Ita)
|103
|Cristian Rodríguez Martin (Esp)
|104
|Andrea Fedi (Ita)
|105
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|106
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|107
|Luca Wackermann (Ita)
|108
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|112
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|113
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|114
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou)
|115
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
|116
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|117
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|118
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|122
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)
|123
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
|124
|Leonardo Duque (Col)
|125
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
|126
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col)
|127
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
|128
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa)
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|133
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|134
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri)
|135
|Natnael Berhane Teweldemedhin (Eri)
|136
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|137
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|138
|Jacobus Venter (Rsa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
|142
|Adriano Brogi (Ita)
|143
|Thomas Capocchi (Ita)
|144
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
|145
|Francesco Baldi (Ita)
|146
|Silvio Giorni (Ita)
|147
|Davide Leone (Ita)
|148
|Antonio Casimir Parrinello (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Gianmarco Di Francesco (Ita)
|152
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
|153
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|154
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita)
|155
|Luca Muffolini (Ita)
|156
|Antonio Santoro (Ita)
|157
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|158
|Raffaele Radice (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Davide Ballerini (Ita)
|162
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
|163
|Fabio Chinello (Ita)
|164
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
|165
|Simone Petilli (Ita)
|166
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita)
|167
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|168
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Luca Capelli (Ita)
|172
|Maurizio Damiano (Ita)
|173
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
|174
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita)
|175
|Giacomo Peretto (Ita)
|176
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita)
|177
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|178
|Alessandro Mariani (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Filippo Fortin (Ita)
|182
|Marco D'urbano (Ita)
|183
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita)
|184
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita)
|185
|Antonio Di Santo (Ita)
|186
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita)
|187
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita)
|188
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy