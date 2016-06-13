Trending

2016 Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk start list

Provisional starters June 13, 2016

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the Ster ZLM Toer title

Lotto-Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Team Giant-Alpecin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Søren Kragh Andesen (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Etixx - Quick Step
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Team LottoNL - Jumbo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
43Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
44Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
47Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling

IAM Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
62Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
63Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
68David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Aime Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Drapac Professional Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Wanty - Groupe Gobert
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Roompot Orange Peloton
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
105Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
108Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Wilier Triestina-Southeast
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
113Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
114Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
115Jakub Marezcko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
116Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
117Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
118Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela

Cofidis
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
132Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
133Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
134Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
135Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
136Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
137Jan Willem Van Ship (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
138Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke

Cycling Team Jo Piels
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
142Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
143Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
144Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
145Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
146Twan Van de Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
147Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
148Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels

Metec-TKH-Continental
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
152Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
153Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
154Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
155Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
156Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
157Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
158Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental

Rabobank Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
162Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
163Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
164Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
165Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
166Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
167Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
168Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

Baby - Dump Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
172Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
173Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
174Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
175Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
176Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
177Lars Van de Vall (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
178Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
182Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
183Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
184Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
185Wim Stoetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
186Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
187Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
188Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam

Verandas Willem Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
192Sander Cordeel (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
193Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
194Tim De Troyer (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
195Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
196Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
197Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
198Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Verandas Willem Cycling Team

Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201David Boucher (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
202Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
203Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
204Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
205Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
206Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
207Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
208Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team

Team 3M
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
212Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
213Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
214Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
215Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
216Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
217Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
218Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
218Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M