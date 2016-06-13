2016 Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk start list
Provisional starters June 13, 2016
Provisional starters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Søren Kragh Andesen (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|62
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|63
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|65
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|68
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Aime Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|86
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|103
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|105
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|108
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|113
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|114
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|115
|Jakub Marezcko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|116
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|117
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|118
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|132
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|133
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|134
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|135
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|136
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|137
|Jan Willem Van Ship (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|138
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join`s De Rijke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|142
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|143
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|144
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|145
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|146
|Twan Van de Brand (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|147
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|148
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|152
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|153
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|154
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|155
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH-Continental
|156
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|157
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|158
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec-TKH-Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|162
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|163
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|164
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|165
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|166
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|167
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|168
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|172
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|173
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|174
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|175
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|176
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|177
|Lars Van de Vall (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|178
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby - Dump Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|182
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|183
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|184
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|185
|Wim Stoetinga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|186
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|187
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|188
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|192
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|193
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|194
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|195
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|196
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|197
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|198
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Verandas Willem Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|202
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|203
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|204
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|205
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|206
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|207
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|208
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|212
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|213
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|214
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|215
|Dick Janssen (Ned) Team 3M
|216
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|217
|Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|218
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|218
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy