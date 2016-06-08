Trending

2016 Air Force Association Cycling Classic start lists

Provisional men's and women's starters as of June 8

The women get underway at Arlington's Air Force Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

2016 Air Force Association Cycling Classic provisional start list

Men
#Rider Name (Team)
1Hilton Clarke (Cylance-Incycle)
2Hunter Grove (Cylance-Incycle)
3Stephen Hyde (Cylance-Incycle)
4Garibay Orlando (Cylance-Incycle)
5Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Incycle)
6Cory Williams (Cylance-Incycle)
7Justin Williams (Cylance-Incycle)
8Diaz Zambrano (Cylance-Incycle)
11Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
12Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
14Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
15Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
16Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
21Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas)
22Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
23Eamon Franck (Astellas)
24Aldo Ilesic (Astellas)
25Ian Keough (Astellas)
26Oliver Moors (Astellas)
27Clay Murfet (Astellas)
28Jake Silverberg (Astellas)
31Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate)
32Cullen Easter (Team Illuminate)
33Griffin Easter (Team Illuminate)
41Winston David (Lupus)
42Oliver Flautt (Lupus)
43Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus)
44Jonah Mead-VanCort (Lupus)
45Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus)
51Nick Frey (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
52Glenn Ferreira (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
53Quinten Kirby (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
54Garrett Olsen (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
61Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers)
62Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbikers)
63Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
64Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
65Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
66David Muntaner (Maloja Pushbikers)
71Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
72Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
73Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
74Thomas Humphreys (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
75Matt McLoone (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
76Ryan Connor (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
81David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
82Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
83Mike Stoop (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
84Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
91Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
92David Dawson (Team Skyline)
93Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
94Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
101Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
102Chris Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
103Taylor Pearman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
104Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
105Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
106Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
107Sean Gardner (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
108Dan Tokarczyk (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
111Jared Nieters (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
112Greg Capelle (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
113Pete Custer (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
114Evan Lang (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
115Dan Netzer (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
116Jake Tremblay (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
121Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
122Kevin Gottlieb (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
123Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
124Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
125Paul Mica (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
126Nicholas Taylor (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
131Peter Alter (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
132Bill Ash (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
133Michael Black (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
134Will Cooper (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
135Alex Kellum (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
136Ryan Rapolas (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
141Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
142Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
143Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
144Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
145Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
146Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
151Erlin Garcia (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
152Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
153Franklin Burgos (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
161Mattison Brady (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
162Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
163Ross Marklein (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
171John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
172Peter Foerster (Radteam Herrmann)
173Eran Preble (PTS Racing)
174Greg Wittwer (PTS Racing)
175Zack Kratche (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
176Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)
177Alessandro Matteucci (Healthy and Happy Racing)
178Grayson Brookshire (Globalbike Racing)
179Paul Lengermann (District Taco Elite Cycling)
180Joshua Brown (Cyclus Sports)
181Jordan Villella (Cyclus Sports)
182Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
183Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
184Samuel Boardman (Big Orange Cycling p/b Beachbody Performance)
185Ben Frederick (beyondCX)
186James Studebaker (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
187Peter Warner (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
188Ben Abels (Unattached)
189Frank Cundiff (Unattached)
190Jeffrey Dickey (Unattached)
191Lucas Livermon (Unattached)
192Cesar Marte (Unattached)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
3Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
4Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
11Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
12Emily Collins (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
13Lauren Hall (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
14Lauren Komanski (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
15Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
16Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
21Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
22Whitney Allison (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
23Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
24Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
25Beth Hernandez (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
26Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
27Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
31Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
32Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
41Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
42Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
43Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
44Sophie Mackay (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
45Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
46Jessi Uebelhart (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
51Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA)
52Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA)
53Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA)
54Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA)
61Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
62Chloe McIntosh (Fearless Femme Racing)
63Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
64Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
65Jess Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
71Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
72Emeliah Harvie (The Cyclery-Opus)
73Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
74Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-Opus)
75Miriam  Brouwer (The Cyclery-Opus)
76Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus)
81Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
82Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
83Arden Stelly (Carolina Masters / OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling)
84Mary Schmerge (Celerity Cycling / Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
85Clio Dinan (Century Road Club Assoc / Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's NoTubes)
86Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Racing Inc. / Colavita Midatlantic Women's Team)
87Shannon Malseed (Unattached)
88Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
89Madison Kelly (Flamingo Racing LLC / Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
90Debbie Milne (Flamingo Racing LLC / Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
91Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
92Nicole Mertz (Hollander Benelux Racing / Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
93Beth Everhart (Monster Media/Spy Racing p/b Fight Meso)
94Kaitlyn Mittan (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)