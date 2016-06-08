2016 Air Force Association Cycling Classic start lists
Provisional men's and women's starters as of June 8
2016 Air Force Association Cycling Classic provisional start list
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Cylance-Incycle)
|2
|Hunter Grove (Cylance-Incycle)
|3
|Stephen Hyde (Cylance-Incycle)
|4
|Garibay Orlando (Cylance-Incycle)
|5
|Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Incycle)
|6
|Cory Williams (Cylance-Incycle)
|7
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Incycle)
|8
|Diaz Zambrano (Cylance-Incycle)
|11
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|12
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|15
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|16
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|21
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas)
|22
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas)
|23
|Eamon Franck (Astellas)
|24
|Aldo Ilesic (Astellas)
|25
|Ian Keough (Astellas)
|26
|Oliver Moors (Astellas)
|27
|Clay Murfet (Astellas)
|28
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas)
|31
|Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate)
|32
|Cullen Easter (Team Illuminate)
|33
|Griffin Easter (Team Illuminate)
|41
|Winston David (Lupus)
|42
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus)
|43
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus)
|44
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Lupus)
|45
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus)
|51
|Nick Frey (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
|52
|Glenn Ferreira (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
|53
|Quinten Kirby (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
|54
|Garrett Olsen (Custom Velo p/b Altamira)
|61
|Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers)
|62
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbikers)
|63
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
|64
|Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
|65
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
|66
|David Muntaner (Maloja Pushbikers)
|71
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|72
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|73
|Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|74
|Thomas Humphreys (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|75
|Matt McLoone (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|76
|Ryan Connor (Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc)
|81
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|82
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|83
|Mike Stoop (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|84
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|91
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|92
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|93
|Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
|94
|Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
|101
|Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|102
|Chris Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|103
|Taylor Pearman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|104
|Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|105
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|106
|Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|107
|Sean Gardner (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|108
|Dan Tokarczyk (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|111
|Jared Nieters (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|112
|Greg Capelle (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|113
|Pete Custer (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|114
|Evan Lang (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|115
|Dan Netzer (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|116
|Jake Tremblay (Celerity Cycling/Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|121
|Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|122
|Kevin Gottlieb (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|123
|Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|124
|Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|125
|Paul Mica (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|126
|Nicholas Taylor (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|131
|Peter Alter (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|132
|Bill Ash (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|133
|Michael Black (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|134
|Will Cooper (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|135
|Alex Kellum (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|136
|Ryan Rapolas (Qcw Breakawaybikes.com P/b Felt)
|141
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|142
|Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|143
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|144
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|145
|Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|146
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|151
|Erlin Garcia (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
|152
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
|153
|Franklin Burgos (Century Road Club Assoc / Dave Jordan Racing)
|161
|Mattison Brady (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|162
|Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|163
|Ross Marklein (District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|171
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|172
|Peter Foerster (Radteam Herrmann)
|173
|Eran Preble (PTS Racing)
|174
|Greg Wittwer (PTS Racing)
|175
|Zack Kratche (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|176
|Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)
|177
|Alessandro Matteucci (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|178
|Grayson Brookshire (Globalbike Racing)
|179
|Paul Lengermann (District Taco Elite Cycling)
|180
|Joshua Brown (Cyclus Sports)
|181
|Jordan Villella (Cyclus Sports)
|182
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|183
|Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
|184
|Samuel Boardman (Big Orange Cycling p/b Beachbody Performance)
|185
|Ben Frederick (beyondCX)
|186
|James Studebaker (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|187
|Peter Warner (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|188
|Ben Abels (Unattached)
|189
|Frank Cundiff (Unattached)
|190
|Jeffrey Dickey (Unattached)
|191
|Lucas Livermon (Unattached)
|192
|Cesar Marte (Unattached)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|12
|Emily Collins (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|13
|Lauren Hall (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|14
|Lauren Komanski (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|15
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|16
|Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|21
|Emma Grant (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|22
|Whitney Allison (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|23
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|24
|Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|25
|Beth Hernandez (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|26
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|27
|Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Vittoria)
|31
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|32
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|41
|Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|42
|Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|43
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|44
|Sophie Mackay (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|45
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|46
|Jessi Uebelhart (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|51
|Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA)
|52
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA)
|53
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA)
|54
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA)
|61
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|62
|Chloe McIntosh (Fearless Femme Racing)
|63
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|64
|Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
|65
|Jess Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|71
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-Opus)
|72
|Emeliah Harvie (The Cyclery-Opus)
|73
|Amelie Bruneau (The Cyclery-Opus)
|74
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-Opus)
|75
|Miriam Brouwer (The Cyclery-Opus)
|76
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus)
|81
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|82
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|83
|Arden Stelly (Carolina Masters / OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling)
|84
|Mary Schmerge (Celerity Cycling / Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|85
|Clio Dinan (Century Road Club Assoc / Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|86
|Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Racing Inc. / Colavita Midatlantic Women's Team)
|87
|Shannon Malseed (Unattached)
|88
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|89
|Madison Kelly (Flamingo Racing LLC / Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|90
|Debbie Milne (Flamingo Racing LLC / Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|91
|Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
|92
|Nicole Mertz (Hollander Benelux Racing / Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|93
|Beth Everhart (Monster Media/Spy Racing p/b Fight Meso)
|94
|Kaitlyn Mittan (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)
