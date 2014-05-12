Trending

2014 Battle on the Border startlist

Starters as of May 12, 2014

 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
4Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
5Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
7Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
8Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
11Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
12Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
13Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
14Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
15Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
16Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
18Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
21Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
22Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
24Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
26Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
27Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
31Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
32Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
33Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
34James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
35Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
36Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
37Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
38Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
41Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
43Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
44Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
45Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
46Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
47Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
52Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
53Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
54Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
55Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
57Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
58Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
62Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
63David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
64Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
65Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
66Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
67Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
68Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
71Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
72Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
73Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
74Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
75Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
81Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
82Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
83Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
84Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
85Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
86Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
87Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
91Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
92Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
93Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
94Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
95Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
96Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
97Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
98Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
101Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
102Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
103Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
104John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
105Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
106Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
107Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
111Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
112Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
113Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
114Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
115Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
116Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
121Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
122Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
123Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
124Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
125Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
126Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
131Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
132Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
133Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
134Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
135Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
136Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
137Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
141Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
142Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
143William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
144Michael Kurnik (NSW) DH Racing
145James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
146Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing
147Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
148Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
151Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
152Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
153Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
154Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
155Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
156Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
157Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
159Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
161Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
162Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
163Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
164Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
165Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
166Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
172Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
173Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
174Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
175Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
176Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
181Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
182Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
183Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
184Patrick Gill (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
185Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
186Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
187Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
188Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
189Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
190Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
191Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
192Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
193James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
194Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
195Ryan MacAnally (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
196Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
197Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
198Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
199Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
200Edward White (NSW) GPM