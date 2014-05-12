2014 Battle on the Border startlist
Starters as of May 12, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|Chris Hamilton (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|22
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|24
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|James Rendall (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|26
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|27
|Jason Spencer (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|31
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|32
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|33
|Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|34
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|35
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|36
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|37
|Calvin Sim (SIN) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|38
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|41
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|42
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|43
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|44
|Jake Magee (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|45
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|46
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|47
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|Daniel Fitter (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|52
|Brendon Meney (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|53
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|54
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|55
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|57
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|58
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|62
|Alex Grunke (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|63
|David Melville (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|64
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|65
|Correy Edmed (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|66
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|67
|Fraser Northey (SA) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|68
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|71
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|72
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|73
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|74
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St. George Merida
|75
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|81
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|82
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|83
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|84
|Aden Reynolds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|85
|Ronald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|86
|Rob Webb (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|87
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|91
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|92
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|93
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|94
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|95
|Joshua Smith (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|96
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|97
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|98
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|101
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|102
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|103
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|104
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|105
|Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|106
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|107
|Adam Bull (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|111
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|112
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|113
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|114
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|115
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|116
|Hamish Youl (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|121
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|122
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|123
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|124
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|125
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|126
|Lewis Chapman (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|131
|Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|132
|Matthew Payne (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|133
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|134
|Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|135
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
|136
|Alex Quirk (QLD) Racing Kangaroos
|137
|Tim Rush (NZL) Racing Kangaroos
|141
|Aaron Lakeman (NSW) DH Racing
|142
|Michael Chidgey (NSW) DH Racing
|143
|William Holmes (TAS) DH Racing
|144
|Michael Kurnik (NSW) DH Racing
|145
|James Bernard (NSW) DH Racing
|146
|Damian Poole (NSW) DH Racing
|147
|Bill Bolton (NSW) DH Racing
|148
|Peter Livingstone (NSW) DH Racing
|151
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|152
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|153
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|154
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|155
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|156
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|157
|Christopher Bryan (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|159
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|161
|Michael Gallagher (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|162
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|163
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|164
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|165
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS (VIS)
|166
|Jacob Jones (NSW) QSMRacing Composite Team
|172
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|173
|Alex Ball (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|174
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|175
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|176
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|181
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|182
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|183
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|184
|Patrick Gill (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|185
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|186
|Mitch Neumann (QLD) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|187
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM
|188
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM
|189
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM
|190
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM
|191
|Chris Harper (SA) QSMRacing Composite Team
|192
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) QSMRacing Composite Team
|193
|James Stretch (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|194
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|195
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) QSMRacing Composite Team
|196
|Andrew Ward (VIC) QSMRacing Composite Team
|197
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM
|198
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM
|199
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM
|200
|Edward White (NSW) GPM
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy