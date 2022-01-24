British Cyclo-cross National Championships 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Thomas Mein wins men's British national cyclo-cross titleCameron Mason and Joseph Blackmore complete the podium
-
Harriet Harnden battles through the mud to win British cyclo-cross titleLast and Kay complete the podium
-
Flynn wins 'cross title at British nationalsTulett, Young round out junior men's podium
Stages
-
British Cyclo-cross National Championships 20229 January 2022 | Crawley | CN
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.