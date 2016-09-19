January 15, People's Choice Classic: Adelaide - Adelaide 50.6km
Map and profile
Tour Down Under: 2017 People's Choice Classic preview
Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...
"As per usual the People's Choice Classic will be a day for the sprinters. Many of the GC guys who can still be a bit jet lagged, may just take is easy or even peel off in the end because it won't go towards the overall. The People's Choice Classic is a really good opportunity for the sprint teams to sharpen up and get their sprint trains ready for the other stages so except them to be in full flight. Marcel Kittel has won this in the past and it's also a good course for the likes of Caleb Ewan.
"I was always coming to the Tour Down Under from Australia and I was ready to go so I didn't need a dress rehearsal for the race. This race is more for the Europeans than the Australian's because they've had to travel 25 hours so and need to blow the cobwebs out."
