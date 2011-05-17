Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia from Termoli to Teramo.

104km remaining from 159km Today's 159km stage heads north along the Adratic coast. The road is almost totally flat and the stage is expected to end in a sprint finish.

189 riders started the stage under grey skies and with occasional rain showers. However Britain's Adam Blyth (Omega Pharma-lotto) has just retired from the race.

We have three riders in the early break of the day.

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) and Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped away in the first kilometre. They where then joined by Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale).

The trio opened a lead of 6:20 but the sprinter's team then began the chase and the gap is now down to five minutes.

HTC-Highroad is leading the chase, keeping the three breakways under control.

96km remaining from 159km The Astana and Saxo Bank teams are also helping in the chase.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads the Giro by 59 seconds but has hinted he would be willing to let the maglia rosa go to save his team and his own energy for the final muontain stages. You can read what Contador said here.

Today finish in Teramo ends with a 1.8km straight road, with a slight kick up at 4% in the final 100 metres.

87km remaining from 159km Gazzetta.it is reporting that Ivan Basso has crashed while training on Mount Etna. He has reportedly been taken to hospital in Catania and has 20 stitches applied to a facial wound.

In the race the three breakaways are working smoothly buttheir gap is still falling.

The riders are approaching the feed zone. It's lunch time for the peloton.

The gap is actually increasing as the peloton lets the break hang off the front.

Meanwhile, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) has punctured but is quickly back on his bike and back in the gruppo.

Amici,oggi caduta in allenamento, 15 punti di sutura sutura sul viso e botta alla spalla.che spavento ma sto bene! @ivanbasso Tue, 17th May 2011 14:31:33 Ivan Basso has tweeted about his crash. He's revealed he had 15 stitches applied to his face and has also hurt his shoulder. He said it was a shock to crash but said he's okay.

The peloton is also in the feed zone, with the riders collectibng their musettes from the team soigneur.

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) has flatted and will not be able to help withe chase for a while.

66km remaining from 159km The peloton is lined out but the gap is still over four minutes.

61km remaining from 159km The Giro is passing through the coastal town of Pescara at the moment.

There big crowds and there not all out to see local hero Danilo Di Luca.

Some one on a bike tried to take on the three breakway riders as they accelerated for the sprint. Fortunately the fool didn't cause any problems.

Safety is vital during a race and the public should repect the riders and let them race in peace.

57km remaining from 159km Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) won the sprint, with the peloton timed at 3:33 behind. The speed is rising and the gap is starting to fall again.

RadioShack team manager Johan Bruyneel has just given some tactical advice to Beppu. He will probsbly know that the the breakway will have a good tailwind for the final 25km of the stage.

50km remaining from 159km Cavendish has punctured but has quickly changed his rear wheel.

He is in the slipstream of the team cars and is quickly getting back on.

48km remaining from 159km The gap is falling much faster now and is just 2:15

HTC-Highroad Valerio Piva has revealed that Cavendish didn't puncture but wanted to change his rear wheel for one with a deeper and so more aerodynamic profile.

Piva also refuted the accusations made by Franciosco Ventoso (Movistar) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) that Cavendish had taken a tow from a car on the climb of Mount Etna.

The sprinters looked relaxed in the peloton as they await the sprint finish. Petacchi and Chicchi, training partners in Tuscany but rivals on different teams, were seen talking, and joking, about the stage finish. Both could win in Teramo today.

40km remaining from 159km The trio is still working well up front, trying to hold onto their lead. The gap is now 2:35.

Il mio casco Rudy Project oggi mi ha salvato.amici,la sicurezza prima di ogni cosa:non uscite mai in bici senza casco! @ivanbasso Tue, 17th May 2011 15:33:30 Ivan Basso has just tweeted about how his helmet saved him from more serious injuries today during his crash.

25km remaining from 159km The gap is staying the same as the sprinters' team prefer not to catch the break too early before the finish.

Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep Cycling Team) has taken a highspeed spill. But he is up and away.

22km remaining from 159km The race is about to turn left and head inland towards Teramo.

HTC-Highroad and Saxo Bank are now working hard on the front, as the tailwind gives them a hand in their chase of the trio.

17km remaining from 159km The trio are still driving hard but the gap is still falling. One minute with 16km to go.

Several teams are trying to keep theirsprinters near the front of the peloton.

The riders are tucked up close, touching with their shoulders, saddles and even wheels.

12km remaining from 159km The teams are getting together in little groups of lead out as they can virtually see the three breakaways.

11km remaining from 159km And that's it. The break is caught. Gruppo compatto. Time for a sprint. Hold tight.

Alberto Contador is keeping out of trouble near the head of the race.

8km remaining from 159km Richie Porte is helping to protect Contador, as Euskaltel ride to help Igor Anton.

The speed is now touching 55km/h.

Contador will ikely slip back down the peloton after reaching the final three kilometres. He knows that any riders invovled in crashes will be given the same time as the group they were in at the time.

6km remaining from 159km HTC and Team Sky are now going shoulder to shoulder. Sky wil lbe riding for Davide Appollonio, who comes from southern Italy.

5km remaining from 159km HTC ease a little. They will wait for the final two or three kilometres before trying to take control and set up Cavendish.

The riders snake through a chicane at speeed but wihtout problem. 4km to go.

Renshaw is in position to help Cavendish.

3km remaining from 159km Here come the lead out trains.

Millar attacks alone.

He accelerated at 60km/h but will have to hold that speed if he wants to win.

He's on a slight descent and then faces the final long straight 1800m finish. But the bunch is going after him.

Cavendish is Petacchi's wheel.

1km remaining from 159km Hondo is about to lead out Petacchi.

Ciolek goes early.

Movistar tried to take control but Cavendish stayed on Petacchi's wheel and then came off his wheel at the right moment.

Cavendish was over the moon with his win. The road kicked up in the last 100 metres but he got his sprint exactly right.

This was Cavendish's sixth stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Cavendish was still gasping for his breath but told Italian television: "The team was incredible today, we did all the work and the finish was perfect.”

According to provisional results, Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was second and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was third.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) retains the maglia rosa.

Provisional results: 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:00:49

2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team

3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD

4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling

6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team

10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli



General classification after stage 10



1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard

2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad

3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo