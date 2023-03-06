Competition – win a Headwater walking or cycling holiday
A slow-paced, hassle-free holiday in Catalunya or Sicily up for grabs with our exclusive offer
Have you been confined to your turbo trainer this winter? Stuck riding in the rain? Going on chilly grey walks? Dreaming of jetting off to Europe to take a cycling or walking tour in sunnier climes?
We might just have the answer for you in the form of Headwater, the self-guided holiday specialists, who offer an exhilarating range of walking and cycling holidays in locations around the world.
The holidays aren't gruelling hikes up mountains or brutal rides over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles or through the Alps, though. Instead, Headwater offers slow-paced, hassle-free holidays which let you explore at your own steam and strike your own balance between discovery and relaxation.
Better yet, they're offering a chance right now for you to win a holiday for two! Pick between a week-long Secrets of Sicily walking holiday or a six-day Contrasts of Catalunya cycling trip.
The trips – along with the vast range of holidays offered by Headwater – are self-guided, while everything but the adventuring is taken care of, leaving you free to explore without worrying about the admin.
That means Headwater organises 3-4-star hotels, quality restaurants, route directions plus audio navigation and maps, as well as luggage transfer and bike hire. It all sounds pretty tempting when you look outside at the grey, cloudy skies, doesn't it?
Headwater has been offering these trips since 1985, meaning that they have unmatched expertise in handcrafting routes and itineraries, and they know all the best local hotels and restaurants too. That 4.7 rating on Feefo doesn't lie.
To enter the competition for that free holiday for two, simply enter your details at the link below. The winner will be selected on April 5, so you have just over a month to throw your hat into the ring for the trip of a lifetime. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the page.
To enter, visit us at Win a Headwater Holiday
But if you can't wait to hear the results of the competition, then we also have an offer for you – a £100 per person discount on any Headwater cycling or walking holiday.
From Belgium to Bermuda, Malta to Montenegro, and many more destinations besides, the world is your oyster with Headwater. Cycling trips on offer include a Classic Cotswolds holiday, a voyage down the Danube from Vienna to Budapest, and exploring Italy from the Julian Alps to the Adriatic Sea.
And remember, their experience and expertise mean that you can relax and enjoy your trip without having to worry about luggage or racing to make a dinner reservation on time.
To take advantage of this exclusive offer, which expires on March 31, 2023, simply use the code CN100 when booking your holiday.
For more information, click here.
