The Cube Nuroad will help you have fun across a range of terrain and riding conditions

It's no secret that gravel riding and its popularity have exploded over the last several years. With more riders than ever before enjoying off-road gravel riding on a range of different terrain. There may never be a definitive answer to the 'what is gravel' question and that is absolutely fine.

Gravel riding for one person may be completely different from another person's definition of gravel. This may simply be dictated by geography and where you live in the world and the terrain your home region can offer. But as long as your enjoying riding your bike and having fun it doesn't matter.

And that's where the Cube Nuroad can help. The Nuroad is Cube's dedicated gravel machine that is suitable for a complete spectrum of gravel riding. The Nuroad is available in three versions and a range of well-appointed specs and price points meaning you will be able to find the perfect bike for your riding style and requirements.

The Nuroad has off road ruggedness in spades (Image credit: Cube )

Whether you want to compete in gravel races and events (maybe even a little winter cyclo cross) explore off-road routes or go bike packing with club mates and friends or just have one comfortable bike to commute on and then maybe use to play in the woods at the weekend, the Nuroad should have you covered.

A Cube Nuroad model will allow riders to cover all bases with one bike. Aside from the wide range of frame and spec options, Cube also offers its Acid bike packing bags and gravel-specific accessories to complement the ride.

Cube has a network of dealers across the UK and Ireland, meaning you can try before you buy and feel looked after by your local store or shop. The Nuroad is available in three versions. The carbon fibre framed C:62, the aluminium framed HPA, and the FE version, which comes kitted out with a luggage rack, full-length mudguards, kickstand and lighting, meaning it's ready for full commuting or touring duties out of the box. Whichever Nuroad you choose, all bikes in the range blend the ruggedness of a gravel or cyclocross bike with the speed of a road bike, creating an exciting and fun ride experience.

The Nuroad will tackle longer tours too (Image credit: Cube )

The Nuroad C:62 model features a carbon fibre frame and fork, making it light fast and comfortable. A comfortable choice for long days, and switching between city streets and fun off-road trails. It also has wide tyre clearance and is capable of taking mudguards. There are eight individual models in the C:68 model range featuring a mix of Shimano and Sram groupsets and a range of well-appointed component choices, including Newmen wheelsets.

The Nuroad HPA model employs an alloy 6061 aluminium frame and full carbon fork. This Nuroad draws inspiration from road and cyclocross or gravel bikes and adds a little bit of MTB inspiration. Meaning snappy handling and ride feel with ruggedness and off-road capability thrown in. The HPA range features eleven models which benefit from internal cable routing and mudguard and rack mounts.

The Nuroad FE uses a 6061 aluminium frame and carbon fibre fork and comes with tidy rear luggage or pannier rack, full-length mudguards and an integrated lighting system, as well as a handy kickstand. Meaning it lends itself perfectly to commuting or touring duties from the off. The FE means you could have the ideal commuting bike but transform it into a capable off-road gravel bike whenever the need arises.

Finally, the Nuroad C:68 and HPA models are also available in WS or women-specific versions.

Sometimes it's nice to just sit and relax in the forest (Image credit: Cube )

Regardless of whether you are a seasoned gravel rider or racer or are considering making your first steps into the gravel world the Nuroad range caters for you. There are plenty of strongly specced options to help you try gravel and off-road riding for the first time. But plenty of room to consider an upgrade if you want to take your riding to the next level.

The range-topping C:68 features carbon fibre wheels and wireless Sram AXS shifting, whilst more affordable models feature well-chosen components from quality manufacturers, whilst sharing the same exciting Nuroad frame geometry.

Gravel riding means different things to a wide range of people, but at its core boils down to simply having fun and enjoying your bike. The Nuroad aligns with this and means every rider can enjoy a huge range of on and off-road riding on the right bike for them.

The Nuroad will also handle on road and commuting duties easily (Image credit: Cube )