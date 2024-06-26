SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE COMPETITON: Win tickets for Unbound qualifier Heathland in Belgium

This new gravel event from August 9-11, brought to you by Flanders Classics – the people behind the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and many more – promises to be a superb experience riding the heathlands of Limburg, with three distances on offer in the tranquil tracks through the National Park Hoge Kempen, the “lung of Flanders”.

Cyclingnews subscribers can win a pair of tickets to this excellent gravel event, so read on!

Plus, if Unbound in Kansas next June is on your bucket list, there’s even better news. Heathland has been awarded qualifier status for the legendary US gravel race, so serious racers in the 160km event can help book a place for the 2025 event in America.

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Looking for something more leisurely? They have that covered too, with 110km and 70km options for those in search of a fun ride in the August sunshine.

Running from Friday, August 9, with an opening party, through Saturday’s warm up and pizza party – of course! – and on to the main event on the Sunday, there will be three days of pure fun on bikes in the glorious Limburg countryside.

We have 2 tickets to be won, exclusively for Cyclingnews subscribers. Go!

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)

WIN TWO TICKETS TO HEATHLAND