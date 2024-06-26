SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE COMPETITON: Win tickets for Unbound qualifier Heathland in Belgium
New gravel event by Flanders Classics
This new gravel event from August 9-11, brought to you by Flanders Classics – the people behind the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and many more – promises to be a superb experience riding the heathlands of Limburg, with three distances on offer in the tranquil tracks through the National Park Hoge Kempen, the “lung of Flanders”.
Cyclingnews subscribers can win a pair of tickets to this excellent gravel event, so read on!
Plus, if Unbound in Kansas next June is on your bucket list, there’s even better news. Heathland has been awarded qualifier status for the legendary US gravel race, so serious racers in the 160km event can help book a place for the 2025 event in America.
Looking for something more leisurely? They have that covered too, with 110km and 70km options for those in search of a fun ride in the August sunshine.
Running from Friday, August 9, with an opening party, through Saturday’s warm up and pizza party – of course! – and on to the main event on the Sunday, there will be three days of pure fun on bikes in the glorious Limburg countryside.
We have 2 tickets to be won, exclusively for Cyclingnews subscribers. Go!
WIN TWO TICKETS TO HEATHLAND
This is subscriber exclusive content and can only be viewed if you have an active subscription with us.
Join now to access our subscriber exclusive content and have unlimited access to all our usual content with no limits
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.