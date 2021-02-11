Lachlan Morton's Cannondale SuperSix Evo adapted for Old Man Winter Rally gravel race

Image 1 of 7 Lachlan Morton's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 2 of 7 The tubes in Morton's Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres were pumped up to 60 psi (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 3 of 7 An FSA 53/39 crank provided the power over 100 kilometres of mixed surfaces near Boulder (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 4 of 7 He admits his tyres are pretty worn (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 5 of 7 The cockpit consisted of 40cm Vision Metron 5D bars with a 100mm stem (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 6 of 7 Morton runs a Prologo M5 saddle on all of his bikes (Image credit: Lachlan Morton) Image 7 of 7 A Silca pump is mounted near the bottle cages (Image credit: Lachlan Morton)

Last week, Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo) rode his Cannondale SuperSix Evo to take the lead in the Old Man Winter Rally alongside teammate Alex Howes. The bike is Morton's regular training bike but is set up with gravel tyres to tackle the undulating dirt roads surrounding Boulder, Colorado.

The Old Man Winter Rally event is being run in a time trial format this year, with riders timing themselves across two segments that add up to 100 kilometres. Morton set the benchmark time of 2:29:57, with Howes following three seconds later. Other contenders have until 14 February to set a faster time.

Most notable, of course, is Morton's choice to use the SuperSix Evo HiMod, a bike marketed as a lightweight road bike and certainly not something designed to tackle 100km of gravel racing. It's his well-used training bike, and the same model that he and his team will race in Grand Tours and through mountain passes in the upcoming season.

Proving its durability, the only thing needed to get it gravel-ready is a set of 33c Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres. Surprisingly, Morton did not have the tyres set up tubeless, so to avoid pinch flats he pumped them up to 60 psi, which he says was too much for the course. Overall, he said the tyres were "very good on most surfaces."

For gearing, Morton used an FSA 53/39 crank paired with an 11/32 cassette. He ran Vision Metron 5D bars and Vision Trimax 30 KB wheels, along with a Prologo M5 saddle - "same as all of my bikes, love it."

Finishing off the build are the 56mm axle Speedplay pedals and a mini-pump from Silca.

Tech specs: Lachlan Morton's Cannondale SuperSix Evo