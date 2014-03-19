Trending

GP Nobili Rubinetterie-Coppa Papà Carlo-Coppa Città di Stresa start list

Official starters as of March 19, 2014

Trek Factory Racing
1Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
3Fabio Felline (Ita)
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
6Hayden Roulston (NZl)
7Boy van Poppel (Ned)
8Calvin Watson (Aus)

Movistar Team
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc)
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
13Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col)
14Enrique Sanz (Spa)
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
16Sylvester Szmyd (Pol)
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa)
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)

Orica GreenEdge
21Sam Bewley (NZl)
22Mitchell Docker (Aus)
23Michael Hepburn (Aus)
24Leigh Howard (Aus)
25Damien Howson (Aus)
26Aidis Kruopis (Ltu)
27Christian Meier (Can)
28Jens Mouris (Ned)

FDJ.fr
31William Bonnet (Fra)
32David Boucher (Fra)
33Mickael Delage (Fra)
34Arnaud Demare (Fra)
35Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra)
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
37Yoann Offredo (Fra)

Team Katusha
41Pavel Brutt (Rus)
42Petr Ignatenko (Rus)
43Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus)
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
45Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus)
48Anton Vorobyev (Rus)

Androni Giocattoli
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
52Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned)
53Manuel Belletti (Ita)
54Omar Bertazzo (Ita)
55Marco Frapporti (Ita)
56Antonio Parrinello (Ita)
57Diego Rosa (Ita)
58Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)

Bardiani CSF
61Paolo Colonna (Ita)
62Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
63Angelo Pagani (Ita)
64Andrea Piechele (Ita)
65Donato De Ieso (Ita)
66Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
67Enrico Barbin (Ita)
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)

IAM Cycling
71Marcel Aregger (Swi)
72Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
74Kevyn Ista (Bel)
75Pirmin Lang (Swi)
76Gustav Larsson (Swe)
77Patrick Schelling (Swi)
78Johann Tschopp (Swi)

Colombia
81Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col)
82Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
84Jonathan Paredes (Col)
85Carlos Julian Quintero (Col)
86Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col)
87Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
88Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)

RusVelo
91Igor Boev (Rus)
92Sergey Klimov (Rus)
93Ivan Balykin (Ita)
94Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
95Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus)
96Gennady Tatarinov (Rus)
97Leonid Krasnov (Rus)
98Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)

CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Davide Rebellin (Ita)
102Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr)
104Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol)
105Mateusz Taciak (Pol)
106Maciej Paterski (Pol)
107Tomasz Marczynski (Pol)
108Lukasz Owsian (Pol)

MTN - Qhubeka
111Louis Meintjes (RSA)
112Dennis van Niekerk (RSA)
113Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
114Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri)
115Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA)
116Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
117John-Lee Augustyn (RSA)
118Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)

Team Novo Nordisk
121Andrea Peron (Ita)
122Paolo Cravanzola (Ita)
123Javier Megias Leal (Spa)
124David Lozano Riba (Spa)
125Joonas Henttala (Fin)
126Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel)
127Martijn Verschoor (Ned)
128Christopher Williams (Aus)

Yellow Fluo
131Rafael Andriato (Bra)
132Daniele Colli (Ita)
133Francesco Failli (Ita)
134Andrea Fedi (Ita)
135Mauro Finetto (Ita)
136Simone Ponzi (Ita)
137Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
138Fabio Taborre (Ita)

MG Kvis - Trevigiani
141Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
142Liam Bertazzo (Ita)
143Matteo Busato (Ita)
144Luca Chirico (Ita)
145Riccardo Donato (Ita)
146Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
147Rino Gasparrini (Ita)
148Andrei Nechita (Rom)

Team Idea
151Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
152Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
153Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
154Matteo Collodel (Ita)
155Alessandro Pettiti (Ita)
156Fabio Gadda (Ita)
157Matteo Spreafico (Ita)
158Simone Carantoni (Ita)

Area Zero Pro Team
161Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
162Fabio Chinello (Ita)
163Silvio Giorni (Ita)
164Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
165Gianluca Mengardo (Ita)
166Simone Petilli (Ita)
167Charly Petelin (Ita)
168Marco Tecchio (Ita)

Vini Fantini Nippo
171Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
172Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA)
173Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
174Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
175Genki Yamamoto (Jpn)
176Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn)
177Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)
178Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)

Marchiol Emisfero
181Simone Antonini (Ita)
182Paolo Lunardon (Ita)
183Enea Cambianica (Swi)
184Alberto Cecchin (Ita)
185Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
186Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
187Gianluca Ocanha (Swi)
188Antonio Nibali (Ita)

Lokosphinx
191Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus)
192Sergey Shilov (Rus)
193Dmitry Sokolov (Rus)
194Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
195Alexander Vdovin (Rus)
196Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus)
197Sergey Vdovin (Rus)

Team Vorarlberg
201Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
202Adrien Chenaux (Swi)
203Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
204Andreas Hofer (Aut)
205Grischa Janorschke (Ger)
206Fabian Schnaidt (Ger)
207Christoph Springer (Ger)
208Nicolas Winter (Swi)