GP Nobili Rubinetterie-Coppa Papà Carlo-Coppa Città di Stresa start list
Official starters as of March 19, 2014
|1
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
|6
|Hayden Roulston (NZl)
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|8
|Calvin Watson (Aus)
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc)
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|13
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col)
|14
|Enrique Sanz (Spa)
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
|16
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol)
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa)
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)
|21
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus)
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus)
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus)
|25
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|26
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu)
|27
|Christian Meier (Can)
|28
|Jens Mouris (Ned)
|31
|William Bonnet (Fra)
|32
|David Boucher (Fra)
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra)
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|35
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra)
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra)
|41
|Pavel Brutt (Rus)
|42
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus)
|43
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus)
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
|45
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus)
|48
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus)
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|52
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned)
|53
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|54
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita)
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|56
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita)
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|58
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|61
|Paolo Colonna (Ita)
|62
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|63
|Angelo Pagani (Ita)
|64
|Andrea Piechele (Ita)
|65
|Donato De Ieso (Ita)
|66
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|68
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi)
|72
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|74
|Kevyn Ista (Bel)
|75
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|76
|Gustav Larsson (Swe)
|77
|Patrick Schelling (Swi)
|78
|Johann Tschopp (Swi)
|81
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col)
|82
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
|84
|Jonathan Paredes (Col)
|85
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col)
|86
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col)
|87
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|88
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
|91
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|92
|Sergey Klimov (Rus)
|93
|Ivan Balykin (Ita)
|94
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
|95
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|96
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus)
|97
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus)
|98
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
|101
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|102
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr)
|104
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol)
|105
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol)
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol)
|107
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol)
|108
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|111
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|112
|Dennis van Niekerk (RSA)
|113
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|114
|Ferekalsi Debesay (Eri)
|115
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA)
|116
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|117
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA)
|118
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|121
|Andrea Peron (Ita)
|122
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita)
|123
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa)
|124
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|125
|Joonas Henttala (Fin)
|126
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel)
|127
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned)
|128
|Christopher Williams (Aus)
|131
|Rafael Andriato (Bra)
|132
|Daniele Colli (Ita)
|133
|Francesco Failli (Ita)
|134
|Andrea Fedi (Ita)
|135
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|136
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|137
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
|138
|Fabio Taborre (Ita)
|141
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
|142
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita)
|143
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|144
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|145
|Riccardo Donato (Ita)
|146
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
|147
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita)
|148
|Andrei Nechita (Rom)
|151
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
|152
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|153
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
|154
|Matteo Collodel (Ita)
|155
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita)
|156
|Fabio Gadda (Ita)
|157
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita)
|158
|Simone Carantoni (Ita)
|161
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
|162
|Fabio Chinello (Ita)
|163
|Silvio Giorni (Ita)
|164
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
|165
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita)
|166
|Simone Petilli (Ita)
|167
|Charly Petelin (Ita)
|168
|Marco Tecchio (Ita)
|171
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|172
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA)
|173
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
|174
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|175
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn)
|176
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn)
|177
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)
|178
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|181
|Simone Antonini (Ita)
|182
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita)
|183
|Enea Cambianica (Swi)
|184
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita)
|185
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
|186
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|187
|Gianluca Ocanha (Swi)
|188
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|191
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus)
|192
|Sergey Shilov (Rus)
|193
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus)
|194
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
|195
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus)
|196
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus)
|197
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus)
|201
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
|202
|Adrien Chenaux (Swi)
|203
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
|204
|Andreas Hofer (Aut)
|205
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger)
|206
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger)
|207
|Christoph Springer (Ger)
|208
|Nicolas Winter (Swi)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy