Go the distance with new Pinarello X

‘Another one? Another one. Go on, then, one more.’ I thought to myself as I approached the final climb of the day. I clicked up through the gears and settled myself into a cadence I was confident I’d be able to sustain for the next few hundred metres. Despite not being the hardest climb of the day by any measure, it was the last one before getting back home. With over 100km of fatigue in the legs, I was excited to get back and reflect on what had been an epic ride on some of the best roads the UK has to offer.

Unlike Greenland, the Peak District in the north of England has been correctly named thanks to its geological properties. As it sits right in the heart of the UK, it’s a pretty accessible part of the country to explore and enjoy some fresh roads to test your legs on. I live 160 miles south and do most of my riding in the Surrey hills, so I’m no stranger to a spicy gradient, however, the Peak District certainly does turn it up a notch.

I’m using the Peaks to experience the Pinarello X3, the famous Italian brand's newly launched endurance-focused road bike. Created to give riders a fresh option in the road endurance category, it promises to be the perfect entry point to Pinarello’s premium road bike offerings.

Combining comfort geometry with a high-performance frame, the Pinarello X was launched in early spring, and with only a small window to enjoy this new bike, I decided to ride it on some of Britain's best roads for cycling. The Peak District is a place I’ve ridden before, but it’s always left me wanting more. My aim with the Pinarello X: to discover more roads, more climbs and do it all in a single day.

My day started in the tiny village of Ashover, which sits halfway between Matlock and Chesterfield. Happily, the village is already at ‘altitude’, meaning you aren’t met with a brutally steep climb as soon as you start the ride. As I rolled along the open lanes, warming up my legs and taking in the vast views, I knew that at some point I would have to start descending, and it came in the form of the notorious 1km long Rowsley Bar with its average 12.5% gradient.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

It’s a climb I’ve suffered on previously, but mercifully, I would just be going down this time. What surprised me was just how steep it was - perhaps my selective memory had glossed over that part. The hairpin which sits at roughly the halfway point of the climb put the Pinarello X3’s hydraulic Shimano 105 disc brakes to the test, but they did not shudder, lock up or complain as I yanked on the levers, allowing me to safely navigate the descent’s twists and turns.

Now safely at the bottom, it was time to follow the road which tracks the River Wye all the way to Bakewell. Despite being fairly flat, the valley roads which link up many of the towns and villages in the Peak District are among some of my favourites.

Tucking into a more aerodynamic position and letting my legs churn out as many watts as I dare to eke out of them made for a seriously fun bit of riding. The roads are often pretty wide and some do have dedicated cycle paths. It’s this blend of attributes which meant I could lean on the performance-orientated DNA of the Pinarello X3 to really extract everything the roads had to offer.

Of course, UK roads are famously flawed with lumps, bumps and potholes, but this did not worry the X3 - the 32c wide tyres and vibration-dampening rear seat stays took the brunt of the abuse and left me to worry about stealing glimpses of the gorgeous flowing river next to me.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

18.5km in, the first climb of the day presented itself. At 2.4km and averaging 8.1%, I was about to climb nearly 200 metres to reach the top of Sheldon’s Spot. With no expectation or goal to make a certain time, I only occasionally glanced down at my head unit, which told me how far up I was and what gradients lay ahead. Very useful knowledge when wanting to ensure one doesn’t overcook oneself.

The tree-lined climb provided some much-needed shelter from the beating sun until I broke through the canopy and reached the summit. The quintessentially British rolling countryside greeted me from all directions. Despite the 360-degree beauty, I decided to push on and down the other side. Now I had a taste for the climbs and the burning sensation had resided in my calves, I just wanted more. Sadistic? Certainly. Trust no one who goes looking for climbs to have fun on.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

Unsurprisingly, the next ten miles rolled up and down as I launched myself into the very landscape I had just been admiring from the top of Sheldon’s Spot. As I powered through the quiet roads and baked in the sunshine, I edged ever closer to Buxton. The starting point for the second climb of the day. Cruelly, albeit simply, named ‘Long Hill’ is the road that rises out of Buxton in the direction of Manchester.

Again, seeing on my head unit what I was about to take on, I took comfort in the sound of my electronic gears shifting into the small chainring and systematically clicking up on the cassette, meaning I could settle into a three-kilometre climb at a fairly tame average gradient of 4%.

A quick scroll of the Strava segment top ten will give you an inkling of the calibre of rider who has tamed this beast in the past. I may not have come close to their times (in fact they could have ridden it twice in the time I set), but I did really enjoy spinning my way to the top in sublime comfort. Reaching the summit of this flowing climb also meant I’d also arrived at the highest point of the day. Despite not receiving the Souvenir Henri Desgrange (the prize awarded to the first rider to cross the highest point of the Tour de France first), it did reward me with the most spectacular views.

Little did I know, but the climb was just the precursor to what would be an explosive climax of enjoyment. The first half of the 10-kilometre descent that followed was the highlight. It was made up of fast, flowing corners, none of which I had to brake for, but instead could just lean on the X3. The bike’s direct, confidence-inspiring handling came into its own and meant I could lean in and then pounce on the pedals on the exit of the corners.

The bike, and road, goaded me into going faster, and both rewarded me for doing so. As an admittedly timid rider when the tarmac heads down, the pure enjoyment of this combination of road, bike and scenery was arguably one of the highlights of the day and something I rarely get to enjoy. As I carved my way back down into the valleys, I passed through Whaley Bridge, New Mills and Hayfield before continuing my march towards some of the most famous climbs that the Peaks are known for.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

A small category-4 climb brought my legs out of descending mode and got me to the top of Chinley Head before another descent into Chapel-en-le-Frith. From there, the road once again headed up.

When I was planning this route, I knew the next climb would be especially testing, not because of its 3.2km length or the 5.8% average gradient, but because the road is made of the rough type of tarmac that depletes your legs of power. You can imagine my surprise when I was on the climb that it wasn’t sapping all the energy out of my legs like I thought it might.

Once again, the 32c Pirelli tyres were working for me alongside the vibration-absorbing Toray T600 carbon fibre that the X3 is built from. The taller head tube of the X3 kept me in a comfortable position, but one where I was still able to churn out the power. A full 14 minutes later, I had made it to the top. It was time to ride along the peak of the hill and take in the wide-open vistas that this part of the National Park has to offer.

It was along this brow that I became very aware I was feeling remarkably familiar with my environment. That’s because I had been here before, I just hadn’t reached the top via the road I’d just ascended. I’d landed myself at the top of Mam Tor and Winnats Pass. Two legends of the Peaks.

I’m undeniably a sadist when it comes to gut-busting climbs, but the fact that I hadn’t gone through the pain to get to the top did put a rather large grin on my face, which was only compounded when I flew down Winnats Pass twisty corners and in the opposite direction of other riders who didn’t escape their fate.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

Castleton, which sits at the bottom of Winnats Pass, got me thinking about my stomach and the café lined roads only made it growl louder. Clearly a very popular spot for cyclists and hikers, I thought it best to press on into the Hope Valley and stop somewhere a little quieter. The Courtyard Cafe looked promising, it sat below a bike shop so earned my seal of approval very quickly. As I wolfed down my lunch, I was able to sit there for a moment and actually look at the machine that was joining me on this adventure.

Every shape and angle of the X3’s tubing oozes sophistication and all the design cues that make a Pinarello so special. The fact that this model is so accessible almost doesn’t compute. It’s like a glitch in the matrix, but somehow, Pinarello has been able to pull off something rather remarkable by bringing this range of bikes to the market.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

Now I’d satisfied every ounce of my desire for sustenance, the food in my belly left me raring to go again. What lay ahead were more wide open river tracking valley roads, which was a blessing for the stomach. The last thing I wanted to see was my lunch on the next climb. I rolled into Hathersage with a similar feeling as when I was at the top of Winnats Pass, although this time, there was no smugness. The distinct memory was of a very, very long climb, but I wasn’t going up the same one, so maybe this one would be more forgiving to my fatiguing legs.

It was not easy by any means, and my recently acquired food baby might not have been helping matters, but I’d rather a full stomach than an empty one. As had become routine now, I shifted up the block and into my little chainring and began the ascent. I could see on my head unit that there was a small descent mid-climb so decided to aim for that and then use it as a slingshot to get myself up and over the final hurdle, and it worked!

Once again I was motoring along without a care in the world, I left the climb behind me and was now tucked up on the hoods making myself as slippery as possible and flying along like a deranged pigeon.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

The last 24 kilometres of my ride were slightly odd, not unenjoyable by any means, just a bit of a mixed bag of parcours. There were short snappy climbs, longer descents that, because of the direction of wind, were taken at a more leisurely pace than how I’d have liked to and lots of rolling false flats.

What’s fascinating, though, is that I found during my whole day with the Pinarello X3 that this was an area where it really came alive. Yes, it kept me in one piece through the biting climbs, the occasionally poor road surfaces and the winding descents, but here, when I was feeling a little tired, it kept me comfortable and it matched me when I wanted to attack either a climb, flat or descent. It left me feeling in control and didn’t put a wheel wrong all day. It was my silent chaperone, quietly guiding me around a part of the world that I enjoy exploring so much.

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

Once I rejoined the roads I had started on in the morning before my route split, it gave me a second to think about everywhere I had been in the past five hours. It was a vast mix of short and long climbs, fast flat roads that made me feel like Fillipo Ganna powering along a TT course, and swooping descents that gave me a taste of what Tom Pidcock must have felt on his iconic descent of the Col du Galibier. All because of a bike that rewards the performance-minded but ensures you won’t be left a blubbering mess at the end.

It’s safe to say that my time with the Pinarello X3 was highly enjoyable. The Shimano 105 Di2 groupset leaves little to be desired, and the position the bike holds you in is one which means you really can spend all day in the saddle. Position is one thing, but feedback is another. The 32c wide tyres along with the Flexstay vibration dampening seat stays and Toray T600 carbon fibre frame eat up endless amounts of road chatter and allow you to focus on turning the pedals and enjoying the world around you. Which, for me, was the mighty Peak District. I left the place much in the same way I have every other time I’ve been. With a smile on my face and a bunch of memories to savour. The only thing I’m not leaving with this time is a sore back.

Pinarello X:Comfort by design

(Image credit: Alice Gough)

The Pinarello X3 provides comfort in a number of ways. The frame's Toray T600 carbon fibre has inherent vibration-dampening qualities, along with the proprietary Flex Stays seat stays that only further this attribute and the endurance-specific geometry.

Tyre clearance spans to 32mm, perfect for those who want to run a tubeless set-up. The characteristic good looks of the X3 are epitomised by the brand's use of its Onda fork, something which it has held dear since its introduction in 2000. However, Pinarello continues to embrace the future with fully integrated cables - not something often seen on a bike as accessible as this one. Pair that with an electronic Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, and you’re left with one of the most complete endurance road bikes available.

