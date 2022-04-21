GCN+ is the best place to watch the Giro

The Giro d'Italia is widely considered the most beautiful of the three major Grand Tours owing to the romanticism surrounding the coveted maglia rosa and the stunning backdrops that underscore the gruelling three-week spectacle. Scheduled to take place between the 6-29 May, the 2022 edition marks the 105th running of the race and GCN+ is televising all 20 stages live and uninterrupted. Yep, you heard that right - no adverts here. The 2022 Giro d'Italia charts an incredible route and, with two individual time trials, seven flat, six mountain, and six hilly stages, it represents one of the most eagerly anticipated, not to mention unpredictable editions in recent years. It's one not to miss and GCN+ is broadcasting every kilometre, live.

GCN+: Where the 2022 Giro d'Italia lives

If you want to stay abreast of all the unmissable action at this year's Giro d'Italia, GCN+ is your one-stop destination this May, with expert analysis and race commentary, and unrivalled stage coverage to keep you informed and entertained throughout the three weeks. From nail-biting sprint finishes to summiting the Cima Coppi, GCN+ promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with uninterrupted, crystal-clear coverage and detailed information about the race, its history, the regions and route it traverses, pre- and post-stage analysis not forgetting in-depth dives into the general and points classifications.

(Image credit: GCN)

Every kilometre. Every stage. Live

Live racing is one of the cornerstones of the GCN+ experience and the 2022 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live across all connected devices. GCN+ delivers the most immersive cycling experience by giving its viewers the best possible coverage and value for money with insightful and entertaining race commentary and interactive content.

In fact, GCN+ broadcasts live and on-demand racing almost every day of the year, making it the perfect destination for the diehard cycling aficionado. Depending on the viewer's territory, this can include the Tour de France, La Vuelta, the Spring Classics and Monuments, and the World Championships (women's events included).

(Image credit: GCN)

Full-stage replays, on-demand highlights and analysis

Super swamped at work with deadlines? Got family commitments or just unable to watch all the action of the 2022 Giro d'Italia live and as it unfolds? Fear not - GCN+ boasts a plethora of subscriber-only features including full stage replays and on-demand highlight packages including the live show and race commentary so you'll never miss any of the action.

Want to know more? Well, there's also an extensive library of pro cycling statistics at your fingertips, with detailed information on every stage, as well as every participating team and rider including a breakdown on team bikes and equipment.

Subscribe to GCN+ and become part of the ultimate cycling destination

GCN+ covers much more than just the Giro d'Italia, and subscribers will have exclusive access to iconic races from around the world of cycling, including the cyclocross and track racing seasons. Apart from the live race action, there's a host of other must-see subscriber-only content including the weekly World of Cycling show, GCN training videos, and access to a collection of over 100 exclusive and original cycling documentaries with new releases being added every week.

All racing coverage, content and exclusive documentaries are available on GCN+ via the GCN App, letting you watch what you want and when you want on television, mobile, laptop and/or tablet.

(Image credit: GCN)

How to subscribe to GCN+

You can subscribe to GCN+ on a monthly or annual subscription basis, both of which will automatically renew at the end of the subscription period. Prices vary across territories, but in the US and UK, will cost a respective $8.99 / £6.99 (monthly) or $49.99 / £39.99 (annually). Check the GCN App in your area for updated information on GCN+ subscription options.

GCN+ is available in 53 countries and native commentary is available in English, but also French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Japanese for some races. Most of our documentaries are in English, but all are available with subtitles in the languages listed above, while the special features are available in English with English subtitles.

GCN+ is available on all web browsers, Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, AndroidTV, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

