Cyclingnews Awards: Torque Wrenches

Before joining the Cyclingnews tech team I ran a repair workshop for five years and had worked in bike shops prior to this. This means, all things considered, I've spent a decent chunk of time with a torque wrench in my hand. Working on bikes these days at home or in a shop, means you're going to need to use a torque wrench to torque the various bolts and fasteners on them to the manufacturer's specifications.

Having picked up a torque wrench most days for the last few years I was well placed to overhaul of our best bike torque wrenches buyers guide this year. The project also allowed me to explore the topic of torque a little more, and comparing best torque practices between mechanics from other industries threw up some interesting ideas and comparisons, as did getting some questions on torque answered by some of the industry's biggest manufacturers themselves.

Yes, as long as a torque wrench functions and adheres to the relevant accuracy standards etc. it will work just fine, but using the nicest or best quality tools you can on your own or your customers' bikes may just pay off in the long run. Plus, who doesn't like flash tools? I tested a range of torque wrenches on my own and friends' bikes, and carried out a range of different service jobs and checks as If I was servicing a bike or carrying a torque wrench to use on the road. During testing, I have considered factors like price, accuracy, design, ease of recalibration, useability and in-hand feel when testing to help me arrive at my conclusions. All of this work has hopefully left me in a decent position to tell you about our winners and explain my picks.

The Giustaforza 2-16 Pro takes our overall winners award (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Best Overall: Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 2-16 Pro Best overall torque wrench winner Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Torque Range : 2-16Nm Length : 170mm Head size: 1/4" ISO Standard : UNI ISO 6789:2017 Weight : 200g Today's Best Deals $239.95 at Amazon $251.55 at Wiggle $299.95 at Walmart Reasons to buy + Accurate and precise + Length and weight feel perfect in use + Loud torque 'click off' Reasons to avoid - Does carry a high retail price

Until the buyer's guide work I did this year I hadn't had the opportunity to use an Effetto Mariposa torque wrench, though they look to be a popular choice for mechanics worldwide. I was recently in a small bike shop in Italy, and one of the first things I spotted sitting there on the workbench was a Giustaforza.

There is a range of torque wrenches in the Effetto range, but the 2-16Nm rating the Giustaforza 2-16 Pro carries is geared toward smaller bolts and is perfect for things like handlebar and stem bolts etc. The Giustaforza 2-16 Pro gets the best overall award for me, the quality construction means everything just feels really quite nice and it has quickly become my go-to torque wrench to use.

The Giustaforza is accurate and is manufactured and calibrated in accordance with the most up-to-date UNI ISO 6789:2017 standard. Accuracy credentials out of the way, there are a few factors that make the tool a joy to use. The weight, length and diameter of the body contribute to a fantastic feel in use. I think this is the crux of why I like it so much; it just feels brilliant in your hand. The knurling on the aluminium body provides a solid amount of grip, and there's a reversible head, but my favourite is the loud 'click off' when the desired torque is reached which is more clear and audible than any other torque wrench I have used.

The Topeak Nano TorqBar DX takes our best value spot (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Best Value: Topeak Nano TorqBar DX The best value torque wrench winner Specifications Torque Range : 4 / 5 6Nm Length : 111mm Head size: 1/4" bits ISO Standard : N/A Weight : 62g Today's Best Deals $77.22 at Walmart $77.99 at Amazon $94.95 at Backcountry.com Reasons to buy + The Torq bar is lightweight and slim in a jersey pocket + Clever hex-bit internal storage Reasons to avoid - The torque click is a little faint to hear and feel

The Topeak Nano TorqBar DX gets our best value award not just for its lower price but for what it brings to the table and allows you to do. Over the months I've been testing and using it I've slowly but surely realised how useful, easy to carry, and versatile it is.

The TorqBar DX is a small, portable torque wrench set which comes with pre-set four, five and six-newton metre torque adaptors with a range of the most relevant hex and torx bits. You can pre-load two bits and two adaptors into the handle and it makes for a really compact torque wrench to use on rides, travel with or use at home.

I've found myself carrying it quite a bit on rides, especially of late where I've been testing and adjusting lots of new bikes. Instead of getting close with a multi-tool, it's really nice to know your torquing things off properly the first time. The design is also really neat and the bar itself doesn't get in the way in a jersey pocket. For the money you're getting a torque wrench you can use at home, but take on rides and travel with really easily too.

The Pedros Demi Torque wrench takes the honorable mention (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Honourable mention: Pedros Demi torque wrench II Honourable mention goes to the Pedros Demi Torque Wrench Specifications Torque Range : 3-15Nm Length : 29cm Head size: 1/4" ISO Standard : N/A Weight : N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Useful soft tool roll and selection of bits included + The only wrench to come with a 7/8mm crows foot wrench Reasons to avoid - Microscale on adjuster could be more accurate

The Pedros Demi II Torque Wrench and bit set slides in for the honourable mention here. There are a few things going for the Demi II that mark it out from the rest of the wrenches I tested and make it worthy of mention.

The soft tool roll the wrench comes in is really handy for packing for trips and keeping everything together. There's quite a lot included in the roll: A 1/4" bit holder and a total of 13 hex and torx bits including some longer 50mm bits, handy for torquing shifter clamp bolts which can be hard to reach. A standout and clever inclusion, too, is the 7/8mm double-ended crow's foot wrench. Also unique to the Demi II amongst the wrenches tested is a rubber eight-bit holder on the body of the tool meaning your preferred bits are never far away.

If you are shortening brake hoses these days, and mechanics everywhere are thanks to integrated cabling, you're going to need to torque the brake hose compression nuts to spec once you've shortened or re-routed them. Make a mess of tightening and installing a Shimano brake hose nut for instance when installing a brake hose and you run the risk of cracking the gear lever body, which is potentially a very expensive mistake. The crow's foot bit will help minimise running into problems from the off.

It's great Pedros has covered this base and included a crows foot adaptor in with the Demi II. Yes, you can pick the relevant bit up afterwards for a few dollars, (Pedro's sells it separately too) but it's better to have it from the off, and it minimises the chance for any "Ah, I don't have that tool" moments the night before a race or event.