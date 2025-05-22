Recommended reading

Chinese brand evolve® debuts with the launch of its ultralight aero CIMA frameset

By

Introducing China’s bold new contender in performance road cycling

evolve® CIMA road bike
(Image credit: Evolve)

China has always been a key component in the bike industry, but in recent years, there has been a swell building as Chinese-based brands have started to break the Western mainstream. evolve® is a brand new Chinese cycling brand making a powerful debut on the global stage with its sights firmly set on breaking the premium European markets. 

evolve® makes its debut with the CIMA, a lightweight, aerodynamic, and rigorously tested road frameset that demonstrates evolve®'s prowess in technical innovation and bold ambition.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.